Riyan Parag Picked For Upcoming T20I Series Against Bangladesh

Assam's Riyan Parag has been drafted into the T20I squad to face Bangladesh after eye-catching performances against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled its 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, sparking excitement as several fresh faces make their mark.
Parag made his international debut against Zimbabwe in July this year becoming the first male cricketer from the region to be selected for the Indian senior team. He had caught the eyes of selectors after a stellar domestic season followed by an incredible IPL campaign in which he demonstrated his prowess with both bat and ball.
Meanwhile, among the notable selections is Mayank Yadav, the speedster who impressed with a standout 2024 Indian Premier League season, earning his first call-up to the national team. Another intriguing addition is mystery-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who returns to the squad after a three-year hiatus.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team, continuing his promising start as captain, a role he embraced under the guidance of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. Yadav previously led India to a commanding 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka in July. The squad's dynamics have generated curiosity, particularly regarding who will open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, as no other designated openers have been named.
In the all-rounder department, Hardik Pandya will spearhead the group, supported by Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, and Washington Sundar, offering a versatile mix of options. Arshdeep Singh will anchor the fast-bowling unit, with Harshit Rana and Yadav providing backup, while Pandya and Reddy offer additional pace options. The spin department will see Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi as specialists, complemented by Parag, Abhishek, and Sundar's spin capabilities.
Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the squad's wicketkeeping options, with Samson, who was part of the T20 World Cup squad but didn’t get a start, likely to be the first-choice gloveman and potentially open the batting.
The T20I series, set to follow the Test matches, will take place in Gwalior, New Delhi, and Hyderabad on October 6, 9, and 12, respectively. While T20Is might not be the immediate focus, this series offers the younger players a golden opportunity to make their mark and cement their places in India's future plans for the shortest format of the game.
India squad in full: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.