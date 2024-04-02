Riyan's Stellar Performance in IPL 2024 Earns Praise from Father Parag Das

Parag Das, father of Rajasthan Royals' standout player and current orange cap holder Riyan Parag, has lauded his son's exceptional performance in the last three matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Expressing his delight, Das emphasized the significance of Riyan's consistent display, particularly in the context of contributing to the team's success.
Speaking to the media here in Guwahati on Tuesday, Das remarked, "A player's consistency over several matches distinguishes true performance, and I am pleased with Riyan's recent form. His impressive performances in the last three matches have brought me immense joy. I am optimistic that he will maintain this momentum, thereby making a crucial contribution to Rajasthan Royals' championship aspirations this season."
Addressing queries regarding Riyan's potential selection in the Men's Indian Cricket Squad, Das revealed his long-standing belief in his son's capabilities. He stated, "I have harbored hopes for Riyan's selection since he embarked on his cricketing journey. His talent and skills were evident from the beginning, prompting me to encourage his pursuit of cricket. Even during his participation in the Under-19 World Cup, I consistently sought his preference for continuing in cricket, and his resolute decision further fueled my aspirations for his success."
Earlier, in a gripping encounter on Monday night, Riyan Parag showcased another mature performance, guiding Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring thriller. Amidst a faltering top-order, Riyan demonstrated his composure and skill, anchoring the innings while ensuring a controlled run chase.
Despite facing early setbacks, including the failure of fellow batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and skipper Sanju Samson, Riyan rose to the occasion, steering RR towards victory. His unbeaten half-century, comprising 54 runs off 39 balls, underscored his prowess and hinted at a potential future in the Indian cricket setup.
With his consistent contributions and burgeoning talent, Riyan Parag continues to capture attention and fuel speculation regarding his inclusion in the national team, further solidifying his position as one of the emerging stars of Indian cricket.