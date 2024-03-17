Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Secure Maiden WPL Title in Thrilling Final

In a thrilling Women's Premier League final, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, securing their maiden title in just the tournament's second season. While the men's team continues to struggle in the IPL, the women's side showcased their dominance with a comprehensive performance.
RCB's bowlers delivered a remarkable display, restricting Delhi Capitals' batters from gaining momentum throughout the match. Captain Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine spearheaded the chase, adding crucial runs for the franchise. Ellyse Perry's unbeaten contribution guided RCB past the target of 114 runs with ease.
Despite a promising 64-run partnership between captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, Delhi Capitals failed to capitalize further as their batting lineup collapsed. Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey failed to open their accounts, while Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy managed to reach double digits but couldn't sustain their innings.
Shreyanka Patil starred with the ball, claiming four wickets for RCB, supported by Sophie Molineux and Asha Sobhana who contributed with three and two wickets respectively. Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.
Mandhana, who scored 31 runs, laid the foundation for RCB's successful chase alongside Devine, who contributed 32 runs. Perry's unbeaten 35, coupled with Richa Ghosh's 17 not out, sealed the victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The triumph marked a historic moment for the franchise, as they clinched the WPL 2024 title, showcasing their prowess in the women's cricket arena.