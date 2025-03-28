Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 Schedule: Match Fixtures, Timings, Venues, and Squad

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to begin on March 22, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) starting their campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Under the leadership of their new captain, Rajat Patidar, RCB aims to clinch their first-ever IPL title since the tournament's inception in 2008.

RCB’s IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Fixtures and Venues

The tournament will feature 74 matches across 13 venues, with the final set to take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 25. RCB will play their home matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and will compete against all franchises in a bid to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Complete RCB Schedule – IPL 2025

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 22 KKR vs RCB Kolkata 7:30 PM March 28 CSK vs RCB Chennai 7:30 PM April 2 RCB vs GT Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 7 MI vs RCB Mumbai 7:30 PM April 10 RCB vs DC Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 13 RR vs RCB Jaipur 3:30 PM April 18 RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 20 PBKS vs RCB Mullanpur 3:30 PM April 24 RCB vs RR Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 27 DC vs RCB Delhi 7:30 PM May 3 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 9 LSG vs RCB Lucknow 7:30 PM May 13 RCB vs SRH Bengaluru 7:30 PM May 17 RCB vs KKR Bengaluru 7:30 PM

RCB Squad for IPL 2025

With a mix of seasoned players and young talent, RCB has built a strong squad for the 2025 season. The team will rely on the batting prowess of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal, while their bowling attack features experienced names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

Full RCB Squad for IPL 2025

Batsmen & Wicketkeepers: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chhikara

Matches to Watch

RCB vs CSK (March 28 & May 3): The high-voltage RCB-CSK rivalry will return in IPL 2025, with matches in Chennai and Bengaluru.

RCB vs MI (April 7): A crucial away game for RCB against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

RCB vs KKR (March 22 & May 17): The season opener and the reverse fixture will be a test of RCB’s resilience.

RCB’s Hunt for Their first IPL Trophy

With a new captain at the helm, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hoping for a turnaround in IPL 2025. The team boasts a formidable lineup with a mix of experience and young talent, and fans will be eager to see if RCB can finally lift their first IPL trophy.

