Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2025: Team Schedule, Full Squad & all details you should know

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to commence on February 14, 2025. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will open the season with a clash against Gujarat Giants. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB secured their maiden WPL title last season by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final.

RCB's Performance in WPL 2024

Season Performance 2023 Finished at the bottom of the table. 2024 Won 3 out of their first 7 league matches. Defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets to qualify for the playoffs. Beat Mumbai Indians again to enter the final. Defeated Delhi Capitals to claim the WPL title.

RCB’s Squad for WPL 2025

During the auction, RCB made some key additions to strengthen their squad. England spin-bowling allrounder Charlie Dean was signed as Sophie Molineux’s replacement. Additionally, Heather Graham and Kim Garth replaced Sophie Devine and Kate Cross. RCB also acquired Prema Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar.

Full Squad:

Player Name Role Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper-batter Danni Wyatt Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Sabbineni Meghana Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Renuka Singh Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Georgia Wareham All-rounder Sophie Molineux All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Prema Rawat Batter VJ Joshitha All-rounder Raghvi Bist Bowler Jagravi Pawar Bowler

RCB’s WPL 2025 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) February 14 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 07:30 PM February 17 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 07:30 PM February 21 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM February 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM February 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM March 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM March 8 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 07:30 PM March 11 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 07:30 PM

Highlights for RCB in WPL 2025

Defending champions aiming for back-to-back titles.

Smriti Mandhana continues as captain, leading a well-balanced squad.

Key additions include Charlie Dean, Heather Graham, and Kim Garth.

RCB’s final league stage match will be against Mumbai Indians on March 11 at Brabourne Stadium.

RCB will be looking to defend their title successfully and put up another strong performance in WPL 2025. Fans can expect thrilling matches as the tournament is going to premiere today.

FAQ

1.Is RCB a strong team in 2025?

- Still in search of their elusive maiden IPL title, RCB will aim to break their championship drought in 2025, building on years of near misses and promising campaigns. They will hope a change in leadership will do the job after appointing Rajat Patidar as the skipper on Thursday (February 13).

2. Is WPL free?

-But the newly merged platform is set to take away the free live streaming of sports in India. According to a Reuters report, fans will only be able to watch the full match with subscription plans starting at Rs 149.

3. Is there an opening ceremony for WPL 2025?

- To kickstart WPL 2025, the opening ceremony will take place on the first two days of the event, but only during the mid-innings break. Ayushmann Khurrana will perform during the mid-innings break of the first game to be played between RCB and GG, on Friday,