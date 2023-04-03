RR, PBKS Arrive in Guwahati for 1st Ever IPL Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) teams arrived in Guwahati on Monday evening for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be held here.

Both the teams arrived in Guwahati for the IPL match to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 5.

As per sources, the Punjab Kings team arrived in Guwahati’s LGBI airport in a special flight from Delhi numbered G8-151. On the other hand, home team Rajasthan Royals arrived from Hyderabad in a special flight numbered SG-9321.

Players of both teams headed to their respective hotels upon arriving at the airport. Punjab Kings will stay at the Vivanta in Khanapara and the Rajasthan Royals team will be lodged at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The first match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be held at 7:30 pm on April 5. The second match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 8 at 3:30 pm.

Notably, Guwahati got the chance to host an IPL match for the very first time which was confirmed when the schedule was released for the ongoing season on February 17.

It may be noted that IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has an agreement with the Assam Cricket Association and also promotes the youth game here in Guwahati.

Speaking about it ACA President Taranga Gogoi had said, "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were talks of organizing an IPL match in Guwahati. However, the plans were shelved during the pandemic as the IPL had to shifted to Dubai and was only played at selected venues."