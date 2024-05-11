RR Set to Ignite Guwahati with IPL Action; Chairperson Outlines Vision for NE's Development

Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals' arrival in Guwahati on Monday, May 13, 2024, for their two home matches at the ACA Stadium against Punjab Kings (May 15) and Kolkata Knight Riders (May 19), a press conference was held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, featuring Rajasthan Royals' Chairperson Ranjit Barthakur and BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia.