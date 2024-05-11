RR Set to Ignite Guwahati with IPL Action; Chairperson Outlines Vision for NE's Development

Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals' arrival in Guwahati on Monday, May 13, 2024, for their two home matches at the ACA Stadium against Punjab Kings (May 15) and Kolkata Knight Riders (May 19), a press conference was held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, featuring Rajasthan Royals' Chairperson Ranjit Barthakur and BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia.
Expressing anticipation for the upcoming cricketing extravaganza, Barthakur emphasized the team's eagerness to play in front of the passionate supporters in Assam. Reflecting on last year's successful stint, he expressed pride in bringing the IPL back to the region and conveyed gratitude for the warm reception the team received.
Devajit Saikia echoed the sentiment of excitement, highlighting the BCCI's commitment to expanding cricket's reach, particularly in the NorthEast. He emphasized the importance of taking cricket to every corner of the country for its overall development.
Discussing the Royals' broader vision for the NorthEast, Barthakur emphasized the franchise's dedication to fostering socio-economic development through cricket. He underscored the potential of nurturing cricket talent to contribute to the region's progress in sports, economy, and employment generation.
Barthakur also extended thanks to the Assam Government, Assam Cricket Association, and Devajit Saikia for their support in facilitating the IPL's connection to the NorthEast. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans and reiterated the franchise's commitment to cricket development in the region.
Highlighting the franchise's social initiatives, Barthakur announced collaborations with organizations like the Balipara Foundation to drive sustainable energy projects. He also revealed plans to invite various segments of society, including municipal workers, to experience the IPL matches firsthand.
Both Barthakur and Saikia inspected the stadium's facilities to ensure readiness for the upcoming matches, where the Rajasthan Royals aim to secure their playoffs berth. Led by Sanju Samson, the team is gearing up to deliver positive cricketing action in Guwahati.
Tickets for the matches are available online on BookMyShow, as well as offline at the City Centre Mall and Nehru Stadium Box Office.