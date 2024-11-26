Subscribe

0

RR Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Rajasthan Royals Squad

Hasid Khan
The Rajasthan Royals (RR), a prominent IPL team known for its innovative gameplay, have finalized their squad for IPL 2025. With strategic purchases in the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, RR retained key players and made notable additions, aiming to build a balanced squad for the tournament. Below is a detailed overview of the RR team composition, highlighting the retained players, new signings, and squad dynamics.

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

Sanju Samson (Captain)

Wicketkeeper-Batter

India

18 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

India

18 crore

Riyan Parag

Batter

India

14 crore

Dhruv Jurel

Wicketkeeper-Batter

India

14 crore

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

West Indies

11 crore

Jofra Archer

Pace Bowler

England

12.50 crore

Tushar Deshpande

Pace Bowler

India

6.50 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Sri Lanka

5.25 crore

Nitish Rana

Batter

India

4.40 crore

Maheesh Theekshana

Spin Bowler

Sri Lanka

4.40 crore

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pace Bowler

Afghanistan

2 crore

Akash Madhwal

Pace Bowler

India

1.20 crore

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Batter

India

1.10 crore

Kwena Maphaka

Pace Bowler

South Africa

1.50 crore

Kumar Kartikeya

Spin Bowler

India

30 lakh

Kunal Rathore

Batter

India

30 lakh

Ashok Sharma

Pace Bowler

India

30 lakh

Yudhvir Singh

Pace Bowler

India

35 lakh

Shubham Dubey

Batter

India

80 lakh

RR Purse and Team Composition

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹0.30 crore

RTM Cards Left

0

Player Slots Remaining

5

Overseas Player Slots

2

Rajasthan Royals: Retained Players List

Player Name

Price (INR)

Sanju Samson

18 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal

18 crore

Riyan Parag

14 crore

Dhruv Jurel

14 crore

Shimron Hetmyer

11 crore

Sandeep Sharma

4 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Released Players List

  • Jos Buttler

  • Kunal Rathore

  • Donovan Ferreira

  • Rovman Powell

  • Shubham Dubey

  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore

  • Ravichandran Ashwin

  • Tanush Kotian

  • Abid Mushtaq

  • Avesh Khan

  • Kuldeep Sen

  • Navdeep Saini

  • Keshav Maharaj

  • Trent Boult

  • Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Nandre Burger 

Key Auction Highlights for Rajasthan Royals

  1. Major Signings:

    • Jofra Archer returns to RR for ₹12.50 crore.

    • Wanindu Hasaranga (₹5.25 crore) and Tushar Deshpande (₹6.50 crore) strengthen the all-rounder and pace attack.

    • Maheesh Theekshana (₹4.40 crore) adds versatility to RR’s spin department.

  2. Strategy Shift: The team released star players like Jos Buttler and Trent Boult to focus on young and cost-effective talents.

  3. Balance in Squad: Smart buys on uncapped Indian players, including Akash Madhwal and Shubham Dubey, add depth to RR's lineup.

Conclusion

The Rajasthan Royals have taken a bold step by revamping their squad for IPL 2025. With a focus on long-term strategy, the team retained its core players while investing in promising talents. The return of Jofra Archer and the inclusion of all-rounders like Wanindu Hasaranga positions RR as strong contenders for the title. Although releasing marquee players like Jos Buttler surprised fans, the team management has demonstrated a commitment to building a balanced and dynamic squad.

FAQs

Q1: Who are the retained players for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?
A1: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma were retained.

Q2: Who is the most expensive player for RR in IPL 2025?
A2: Jofra Archer is the most expensive player for RR at ₹12.50 crore.

Q3: Why did Rajasthan Royals release Jos Buttler?
A3: The release of Jos Buttler indicates a strategic shift by RR to prioritize young and cost-effective players.

Q4: What is the purse remaining for RR after the IPL 2025 auction?
A4: Rajasthan Royals have ₹17.35 crore remaining after the auction.

Q5: Who is leading the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?
A5: Sanju Samson continues to captain the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.