RR Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Rajasthan Royals Squad

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), a prominent IPL team known for its innovative gameplay, have finalized their squad for IPL 2025. With strategic purchases in the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, RR retained key players and made notable additions, aiming to build a balanced squad for the tournament. Below is a detailed overview of the RR team composition, highlighting the retained players, new signings, and squad dynamics.

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) Sanju Samson (Captain) Wicketkeeper-Batter India 18 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter India 18 crore Riyan Parag Batter India 14 crore Dhruv Jurel Wicketkeeper-Batter India 14 crore Shimron Hetmyer Batter West Indies 11 crore Jofra Archer Pace Bowler England 12.50 crore Tushar Deshpande Pace Bowler India 6.50 crore Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Sri Lanka 5.25 crore Nitish Rana Batter India 4.40 crore Maheesh Theekshana Spin Bowler Sri Lanka 4.40 crore Fazalhaq Farooqi Pace Bowler Afghanistan 2 crore Akash Madhwal Pace Bowler India 1.20 crore Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter India 1.10 crore Kwena Maphaka Pace Bowler South Africa 1.50 crore Kumar Kartikeya Spin Bowler India 30 lakh Kunal Rathore Batter India 30 lakh Ashok Sharma Pace Bowler India 30 lakh Yudhvir Singh Pace Bowler India 35 lakh Shubham Dubey Batter India 80 lakh

RR Purse and Team Composition

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹0.30 crore RTM Cards Left 0 Player Slots Remaining 5 Overseas Player Slots 2

Rajasthan Royals: Retained Players List

Player Name Price (INR) Sanju Samson 18 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 crore Riyan Parag 14 crore Dhruv Jurel 14 crore Shimron Hetmyer 11 crore Sandeep Sharma 4 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Released Players List

Jos Buttler

Kunal Rathore

Donovan Ferreira

Rovman Powell

Shubham Dubey

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Ravichandran Ashwin

Tanush Kotian

Abid Mushtaq

Avesh Khan

Kuldeep Sen

Navdeep Saini

Keshav Maharaj

Trent Boult

Yuzvendra Chahal

Nandre Burger

Key Auction Highlights for Rajasthan Royals

Major Signings: Jofra Archer returns to RR for ₹12.50 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga (₹5.25 crore) and Tushar Deshpande (₹6.50 crore) strengthen the all-rounder and pace attack.

Maheesh Theekshana (₹4.40 crore) adds versatility to RR’s spin department. Strategy Shift: The team released star players like Jos Buttler and Trent Boult to focus on young and cost-effective talents. Balance in Squad: Smart buys on uncapped Indian players, including Akash Madhwal and Shubham Dubey, add depth to RR's lineup.

Conclusion

The Rajasthan Royals have taken a bold step by revamping their squad for IPL 2025. With a focus on long-term strategy, the team retained its core players while investing in promising talents. The return of Jofra Archer and the inclusion of all-rounders like Wanindu Hasaranga positions RR as strong contenders for the title. Although releasing marquee players like Jos Buttler surprised fans, the team management has demonstrated a commitment to building a balanced and dynamic squad.

FAQs

Q1: Who are the retained players for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

A1: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma were retained.

Q2: Who is the most expensive player for RR in IPL 2025?

A2: Jofra Archer is the most expensive player for RR at ₹12.50 crore.

Q3: Why did Rajasthan Royals release Jos Buttler?

A3: The release of Jos Buttler indicates a strategic shift by RR to prioritize young and cost-effective players.

Q4: What is the purse remaining for RR after the IPL 2025 auction?

A4: Rajasthan Royals have ₹17.35 crore remaining after the auction.

Q5: Who is leading the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

A5: Sanju Samson continues to captain the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.