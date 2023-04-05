RR vs PBKS: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings Squads for Today

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played some exciting matches in recent seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On April 5, Wednesday, they will face each other again in Guwahati for Match 8 of IPL 2023. Both teams won their first games this season, with Sanju Samson's team defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while the Kings narrowly beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a rain-affected match.
Neither team is expected to make significant changes to their playing XIs, although PBKS may have Kagiso Rabada available for selection. However, the introduction of the impact player rule and the option for captains to name their side after the toss result in IPL 2023 means that the predicted XIs may differ.
Devdutt Padikkal's place in the middle order is in jeopardy as he struggled against both pace and spin while batting at No. 4. The Royals may consider replacing him if he doesn't improve his form, but they are unlikely to do so early in the season. Kuldeep Sen was not included in the substitutes' list for the match against SRH, but he may be considered for the upcoming game in Guwahati. However, KM Asif performed well in the power play. After being brought on as a substitute, Navdeep Saini was very expensive. If needed, either Sen or Sandeep Sharma could step in for RR.
Reports suggest that Rabada is available for selection, which could result in Nathan Ellis being left out. PBKS will be happy to have Rabada's skills in the powerplay and as a strong bowler in the middle overs, but they will have to be cautious not to overuse him toward the end of the game. Aside from that, there are no significant changes expected. The overseas trio of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, and Sam Curran performed well against KKR and will aim to cover for Livingstone's absence once again. If Punjab requires an additional pacer in Guwahati, Vidwath Kaverappa or Rishi Dhawan may step in. Another option is young all-rounder Raj Bawa.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh and Mohit Rathee
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa, Sanju Samson, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, Shimron Hetmyer, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Abdul Basith and Kunal Singh Rathore
The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday (April 5).
The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema app on all devices.