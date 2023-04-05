RR vs PBKS: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings Squads for Today

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played some exciting matches in recent seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On April 5, Wednesday, they will face each other again in Guwahati for Match 8 of IPL 2023. Both teams won their first games this season, with Sanju Samson's team defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while the Kings narrowly beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a rain-affected match.

Neither team is expected to make significant changes to their playing XIs, although PBKS may have Kagiso Rabada available for selection. However, the introduction of the impact player rule and the option for captains to name their side after the toss result in IPL 2023 means that the predicted XIs may differ.