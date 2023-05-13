Sachin Tendulkar Files Complaint Against Ad Using His Name, Photo

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday reached the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch to lodge a formal complaint against unidentified persons for a fake advertisement that has been running using his name, photo and voice without his consent.
The online advertisement of a drug/medicine company has been using the name of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, his photo and voice to endorse its line of products. Based on the complaint filed by Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR and has initiated an investigation into the case.
Referred to as the 'God of Cricket' by fans all around the world, Sachin Tendulkar was earlier spotted at the Mumbai Crime Branch office. News agency ANI shared a picture of Sachin speaking to the media and wrote, "Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges a police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, over his name, photo and voice being used in ‘fake advertisements’ on the internet to dupe people. Case registered by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell against unidentified people under sections 426, 465 and 500 of the IPC."
Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar had also released a statement through the management teams of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.
The statement read, "We have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Mr. Sachin Tendulkar’s attributes in an unauthorized manner, for selling products and services not associated with him. These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorized products and services online."
"We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast," the statement further added.
Sharing the statement, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Access to trustworthy products is essential. Use the platform’s reporting and blocking tools to keep our communities safe. Let’s be proactive in creating a safer online environment."