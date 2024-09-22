Sangram Singh Becomes 1st Indian Male Wrestler to Win MMA Fight

International wrestler Sangram Singh made a sensational entry into the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) arena by clinching victory in his debut fight at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi.
Singh showcased his prowess by defeating Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir, who is 17 years his junior, in just one minute and thirty seconds. This remarkable achievement marks the fastest win ever recorded by an Indian fighter in the 93 kg division among the eleven competing nations.
As a Fit India icon and Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion, Singh anticipated a smooth transition to MMA, and he certainly delivered. His grappling skills and strategic finesse shone through, leading to a decisive victory in this high-stakes India-Pakistan match.
"I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India. I hope this recognition on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programs that support MMA and inspire young athletes to pursue this sport," Singh remarked in a release from MMA.
He believes this victory will encourage many young athletes to discover their inner strength and strive for greatness in combat sports.
This historic win not only highlights Singh's individual achievement but also signals a growing recognition of Indian fighters in the international MMA community. As the first male wrestler from India to compete and win in this arena, Sangram Singh is poised to pave the way for future athletes.
The Gama International Fighting Championship is renowned for its competitive spirit and diverse lineup of fighters from around the globe. Singh's victory adds to the excitement of this prestigious event, underscoring the potential of Indian athletes in combat sports.