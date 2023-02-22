Sania Mirza Ends Career with First-Round Defeat in Dubai Tennis Championships

Sania Mirza ended her glorious career with a first-round defeat in Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The tennis star lost her women's doubles alongside America's Madison Keys 4-6, 0-6, against Russian pair Viktoria Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

The first set ended in a 3-3 tie between the two teams after a close opening to the game. The Kudermetova-Samsonova team broke Sania's serve first in the seventh game, but the Indo-American team quickly answered with their own break in the eighth.

Nevertheless, the No. 23 singles player in the world, Keys, was unable to maintain service in the ninth game, and the Kudermetova-Samsonova combo did it in the tenth to take a 1-0 lead.

Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova blanked Sania and Keys in the second set to win the match in just over an hour.

Sania Mirza had earlier announced that she will retire after the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai. She retires as the greatest women's tennis player in the history of India, despite the lackluster conclusion to her career.