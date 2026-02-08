Santosh Trophy Final 2025–26: Services Beat Kerala in Extra Time

Services lifted the Santosh Trophy 2025–26 title on Sunday after Abhishek Pawar’s extra-time strike secured a 1–0 victory over Kerala in the final at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Assam.

With the match locked goalless after regulation time and the first half of extra time, Pawar broke the deadlock in the 109th minute to hand Services their eighth Santosh Trophy crown.

The final marked only the second time Services and Kerala faced each other in a Santosh Trophy summit clash. Their previous final meeting came in the 2012–13 edition in Kochi, where Services emerged champions via a 4–3 penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

Services had last won the Santosh Trophy in the 2023–24 season in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, where they edged Goa 1–0 in the final.

Both teams began the contest cautiously, prioritising defensive discipline to avoid conceding early. While both sides enjoyed spells of dominance, well-organised defences limited clear scoring chances for much of the game.

The first real opportunity came midway through the opening half when Kerala midfielder Arjun V unleashed a long-range effort from about 25 yards that skimmed the crossbar, narrowly missing the target.

After another goalless 90 minutes, the final appeared headed for a penalty shootout until Services produced the decisive moment in the second half of extra time. Samuel Vanlalpeka initiated the move, releasing Shubham Rana down the right flank, whose cross was partially cleared by Kerala goalkeeper Hajmal S.

The loose ball fell at the edge of the box, where Abhishek Pawar reacted quickly, swivelling and firing home to score the match-winning goal.

Kerala pushed hard in the remaining minutes in search of an equaliser, but Services goalkeeper and captain Gagandeep Singh remained alert, making sure his side held on to their slender lead.