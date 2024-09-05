Sarbananda Sonowal Elected Assam Olympic Association President Unopposed

Assam Olympic Association (AOA) has a familiar face taking charge as president. Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has returned for another spell after being elected unopposed.
Sonowal, who now holds several key portfolios in the Union Ministry, has been re-elected as the president of AOA. He won the position unopposed as no other candidates filed nominations.
The last day for filing nominations for the position was today. Sonowal was the only candidate to file his nomination for the position of president of the organization, prompting an easy win.
Notably, the Assam Olympic Association is set to hold its Annual General Meeting in Dibrugarh on September 22, 2024. The meeting will focus on constituting a new 45-member Executive Council for the term 2024-2028.
The election process for the Executive Council began recently with the release of the Electoral Roll. Nominations for the council were open from September 2 to September 5. The list of valid nominations were published on September 6, with the withdrawal period for nominations scheduled from September 7 to 9. The final list of candidates will be announced on September 10, and if necessary, elections will be conducted during the AGM on September 22.
The AOA’s Executive Council comprises 45 positions, including one each for the president, general secretary, and treasurer. Additionally, there are two senior vice presidents, ten vice presidents, six joint secretaries, eight assistant secretaries, and sixteen executive council members. The council will also include two representatives for athletics.
The AGM will be attended by representatives from 33 State Sports Associations (four per association) and 34 District Sports Associations (two per association), totaling 200 votes.