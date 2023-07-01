Scotland Beat West Indies by 7 wickets, Knocks Them Out of World Cup Qualification

Scotland pulled off a stunning upset in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, beating two-time world champions West Indies by 7 wickets in a Super Six match.
The loss was a new low for the former cricketing giants, who also missed out on securing qualification for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year. The defeat means that Caribbeans failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1975.
Scotland impressed with both bat and ball at Harare, delivering a remarkable performance to dash the qualification dreams of the Caribbeans. This result means that West Indies, who won the world title in 1975 and 1979, can only get four points at most in the Super Six stage of the tournament.
The Men in Maroon cannot finish among the top-two teams in the Qualifiers, who will automatically book their spots for the main event. Scotland’s convincing win was powered by superb display from their bowlers and a 125-run partnership between Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen.