Serie A: Reijnders’ Header Lifts AC Milan to Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over Monza
In a gritty Serie A showdown, AC Milan edged out struggling Monza 1-0 on Saturday, powered by Tijjani Reijnders' decisive first-half header. The midfielder struck two minutes before half-time, seizing on a blocked header from Alvaro Morata after Christian Pulisic’s pinpoint cross.
Despite their precarious position near the relegation zone, Monza proved a formidable opponent, creating several chances in the first half. Reflecting on the tight match, Milan manager Paulo Fonseca admitted his concerns over his team's lack of aggression early on.
“We weren’t aggressive enough and didn’t win enough individual duels,” he noted, though he commended his team’s defensive composure in the second half, saying, “I don’t really remember Monza’s chances in the second half.”
The victory lifts Milan to seventh place with 17 points, narrowing their gap to eight points behind league leaders Napoli. Monza, however, continues to languish in 18th place with just eight points. Fonseca welcomed the return of key players Theo Hernandez and Reijnders from suspension, alongside Pulisic, recently back from illness.
Milan nearly suffered an early scare when Monza’s Dany Mota had a goal disallowed due to a foul in the build-up. Soon after, Monza's Pedro Pereira was denied by a stunning one-handed save from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The hosts continued to press, with Daniel Maldini’s powerful attempt rattling the post before being flagged offside.
Monza head coach Alessandro Nesta voiced his frustration with officiating, particularly over the disallowed goal. “Football used to be simpler; it used to be a contact sport. Now every tiny touch is penalised,” he remarked, advocating for a more flexible approach to refereeing.
Nesta also praised Maldini's potential, urging him to build resilience. “He was given a talent by God that few others possess, so he needs to keep raising the bar and making the most of that,” he said.
Though Milan missed chances to extend their lead, notably through substitute Rafael Leao’s one-on-one shot saved by Monza keeper Stefano Turati, they managed to secure the three points. The hard-fought win keeps Milan within sight of the top ranks while intensifying Monza’s relegation battle.