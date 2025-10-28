Shreyas Iyer Recovering Well in ICU, Confirms Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is showing positive signs of recovery after sustaining a serious spleen and rib injury during the third ODI between India and Australia. The update, shared by teammate and India’s stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav, has brought a wave of relief to fans and the cricket fraternity alike.

According to Suryakumar, Iyer has begun responding to messages and can now speak over the phone; an encouraging sign that suggests his condition is steadily improving. “He’s able to talk and is responding well. That’s a good sign,” Surya said while addressing the media. His statement has eased much of the concern that spread across the Indian cricket community following the news of Iyer’s hospitalization.

After the on-field injury, Iyer, who currently serves as India’s ODI Vice-Captain was immediately rushed to a Sydney hospital and admitted to the ICU for close observation. The injury, initially feared to be severe, required careful monitoring by medical specialists. On Monday, Iyer was finally shifted out of the ICU, marking a significant step forward in his recovery process.

Officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Iyer will remain under observation in Sydney for a few more days before doctors decide whether he should return to India for further treatment. The management has also assured fans that his condition is stable and improving gradually.

For now, the cricket world waits patiently for Iyer’s full recovery. His absence will be felt both on and off the field, but the latest update brings hope that he’ll soon be back doing what he does best, anchoring India’s batting lineup with his trademark calm and confidence.