Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of ODI Series Against NZ

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was been rules out of upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to back injury. This was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

BCCI in an official statement said, “Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.”

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for the batter.

The first ODI match of India against New Zealand will be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India’s updated team for ODI against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.