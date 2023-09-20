Siraj Back On Top Of ODI Bowlers' Rankings After Asia Cup Final Heroics
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj climbed eight spots to reclaim the number one position in the ODI bowler's rankings on Wednesday, ahead of the ICC World Cup set to begin from October 5.
Siraj's fiery performance against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in which he claimed six wickets giving away just 21 runs saw him reclaim the top spot which he had lost out to Josh Hazlewood in March this year.
Siraj finished the tournament with 10 wickets to his name at an average of 12.2. He overtook bowlers like Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Starc in the rankings.
Meanwhile, Afghan duo Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan also improved their rankings to number four and number five spots on the list, respectively. They were the only others to move up among the top 10.
Outside that, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj registered a remarkable rise with his return from injury. He had helped the Proteas become the fifth side to win a five-match ODI series after losing the first two games against Australia.
The left-arm spinner’s 4-33 in the fifth ODI gave him eight wickets in the series at an average of 16.87 and an economy of just 4.07 per over. He is currently at 15th, up ten places from his previous career-high.
Changes were also seen in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings. Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa produced an all-time destructive ODI knock against Australia in the fourth ODI.
No one has scored more runs in an ODI innings at a higher strike-rate than Klaasen’s 174 at 209.64 in Centurion.
It helped South Africa to a 164-run win and moved Klaasen 20 places in the Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. He is now placed ninth.
Dawid Malan was dynamic in England’s ODI series against New Zealand, being the highest run-scorer with 277 runs at an average of 92.33 and a strike-rate of 105.72.
The batter, who spent 357 days at No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings earlier in his career, is placed at a career-best 13th place in the ODI Rankings.
Malan’s compatriot Ben Stokes, who recently reversed his retirement, celebrated his ODI comeback with a sensational knock of 182 at The Oval. With his eye-catching performances, Stokes has reached the 36th place in the ODI batting rankings.