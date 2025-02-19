South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Record, Key Performers, Squad, and Schedule

South Africa is one of the emerging team, this year only south africa ranked first position in the test match series. South Africa a cricketing powerhouse, is set to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming for its second title in the prestigious tournament. The Proteas clinched their first and only Champions Trophy title in the inaugural edition in 1998, led by a stellar performance from all-rounder Jacques Kallis.
As they gear up for the 2025 edition, South Africa will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on February 21 in Karachi. Let’s take a detailed look at South Africa’s history in the Champions Trophy, their overall record, key performers, squad, and complete schedule for the upcoming tournament.
South Africa’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|Ties
|Last Result
|24
|12
|11
|1
|Lost to India by 8 wickets (2017; Oval)
South Africa’s Performance in Each ICC Champions Trophy Edition
|Year
|Performance
|Most Runs
|Most Wickets
|1998
|Winner
|Jacques Kallis (164)
|Jacques Kallis (8)
|2000
|Semifinalist
|Jacques Kallis (93)
|Allan Donald (4)
|2002
|Semifinalist
|Herschelle Gibbs (240)
|Shaun Pollock (5)
|2004
|Group Stage
|Herschelle Gibbs (105)
|Makhaya Ntini (5)
|2006
|Semifinalist
|Mark Boucher (122)
|Makhaya Ntini (8)
|2009
|Group Stage
|Graeme Smith (206)
|Wayne Parnell (11)
|2013
|Semifinalist
|AB de Villiers (138)
|Ryan McLaren (8)
|2017
|Group Stage
|Hashim Amla (154)
|Imran Tahir (5)
Top Performers for South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy History
Most Runs for South Africa
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Batting Avg
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|100s/50s
|Jacques Kallis
|17
|653
|46.64
|77.46
|113*
|1/3
|Graeme Smith
|12
|470
|42.72
|86.71
|141
|1/2
|Herschelle Gibbs
|10
|460
|51.11
|85.50
|116*
|3/1
|AB de Villiers
|13
|398
|33.16
|85.59
|70*
|0/3
|Hashim Amla
|9
|321
|35.66
|79.06
|103
|1/1
Most Wickets for South Africa
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Bowling Avg
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling
|Jacques Kallis
|17
|20
|4.92
|26.25
|31.9
|5/30
|Makhaya Ntini
|8
|16
|4.35
|15.50
|21.3
|5/21
|Shaun Pollock
|11
|16
|3.64
|20.06
|33.0
|3/27
|Wayne Parnell
|5
|11
|6.54
|25.00
|22.9
|5/57
|Nicky Boje
|8
|8
|4.79
|30.25
|37.8
|3/23
South Africa Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|Player Name
|Role
|Temba Bavuma (C)
|Batter
|Tony de Zorzi
|Batter
|Marco Jansen
|All-rounder
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Wicketkeeper/Batter
|Keshav Maharaj
|Bowler
|Aiden Markram
|Batter
|David Miller
|Batter
|Wiaan Mulder
|All-rounder
|Lungi Ngidi
|Bowler
|Kagiso Rabada
|Bowler
|Ryan Rickelton
|Wicketkeeper/Batter
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|Bowler
|Tristan Stubbs
|Batter
|Rassie van der Dussen
|Batter
|Corbin Bosch
|Bowler
South Africa’s Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|🇿🇦 South Africa vs 🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|February 21
|Karachi
|2:30 PM
|🇿🇦 South Africa vs 🇦🇺 Australia
|February 25
|Rawalpindi
|2:30 PM
|🇿🇦 South Africa vs 🏴 England
|March 1
|Karachi
|2:30 PM
Important Fixtures:
- The Proteas will face Australia in Rawalpindi, a crucial clash.
- Match against England on March 1 could be a decider for qualification to the knockouts.
Conclusion
South Africa has a mixed record in the ICC Champions Trophy, with one title win in 1998 but several underwhelming campaigns since. With a balanced squad featuring experienced players like Rabada, Bavuma, and Miller, alongside young talents like Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, the Proteas aim to make a deep run in the 2025 edition.
FAQ
1.Who will host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Starting tomorrow, Pakistan hosts its first major ICC tournament since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka and India. The ICC Champions Trophy will mean that a big-ticket event will be hosted by Pakistan after three decades.
2.Has South Africa won any ICC trophy?
- The Champions Trophy has always been a fun, punchy affair, its eight editions to date throwing up seven different winners since it first appeared in 1998. Even South Africa have won one, although England, somehow, have not.
3.How many overs are in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
- In the ICC Champions Trophy, each match consists of 50 overs per side. This format is standard for One Day Internationals (ODIs), allowing teams to strategise over a full innings while maintaining the excitement of limited-overs cricket.