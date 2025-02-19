South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Record, Key Performers, Squad, and Schedule

South Africa is one of the emerging team, this year only south africa ranked first position in the test match series. South Africa a cricketing powerhouse, is set to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming for its second title in the prestigious tournament. The Proteas clinched their first and only Champions Trophy title in the inaugural edition in 1998, led by a stellar performance from all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

Advertisment

As they gear up for the 2025 edition, South Africa will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on February 21 in Karachi. Let’s take a detailed look at South Africa’s history in the Champions Trophy, their overall record, key performers, squad, and complete schedule for the upcoming tournament.

South Africa’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)

Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Ties Last Result 24 12 11 1 Lost to India by 8 wickets (2017; Oval)

South Africa’s Performance in Each ICC Champions Trophy Edition

Year Performance Most Runs Most Wickets 1998 Winner Jacques Kallis (164) Jacques Kallis (8) 2000 Semifinalist Jacques Kallis (93) Allan Donald (4) 2002 Semifinalist Herschelle Gibbs (240) Shaun Pollock (5) 2004 Group Stage Herschelle Gibbs (105) Makhaya Ntini (5) 2006 Semifinalist Mark Boucher (122) Makhaya Ntini (8) 2009 Group Stage Graeme Smith (206) Wayne Parnell (11) 2013 Semifinalist AB de Villiers (138) Ryan McLaren (8) 2017 Group Stage Hashim Amla (154) Imran Tahir (5)

Top Performers for South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy History

Most Runs for South Africa

Player Matches Runs Batting Avg Strike Rate Highest Score 100s/50s Jacques Kallis 17 653 46.64 77.46 113* 1/3 Graeme Smith 12 470 42.72 86.71 141 1/2 Herschelle Gibbs 10 460 51.11 85.50 116* 3/1 AB de Villiers 13 398 33.16 85.59 70* 0/3 Hashim Amla 9 321 35.66 79.06 103 1/1

Most Wickets for South Africa

Player Matches Wickets Economy Bowling Avg Strike Rate Best Bowling Jacques Kallis 17 20 4.92 26.25 31.9 5/30 Makhaya Ntini 8 16 4.35 15.50 21.3 5/21 Shaun Pollock 11 16 3.64 20.06 33.0 3/27 Wayne Parnell 5 11 6.54 25.00 22.9 5/57 Nicky Boje 8 8 4.79 30.25 37.8 3/23

South Africa Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Player Name Role Temba Bavuma (C) Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper/Batter Keshav Maharaj Bowler Aiden Markram Batter David Miller Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper/Batter Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Tristan Stubbs Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Corbin Bosch Bowler

South Africa’s Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 🇿🇦 South Africa vs 🇦🇫 Afghanistan February 21 Karachi 2:30 PM 🇿🇦 South Africa vs 🇦🇺 Australia February 25 Rawalpindi 2:30 PM 🇿🇦 South Africa vs 🏴 England March 1 Karachi 2:30 PM

Important Fixtures:

The Proteas will face Australia in Rawalpindi, a crucial clash.

Match against England on March 1 could be a decider for qualification to the knockouts.

Conclusion

South Africa has a mixed record in the ICC Champions Trophy, with one title win in 1998 but several underwhelming campaigns since. With a balanced squad featuring experienced players like Rabada, Bavuma, and Miller, alongside young talents like Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, the Proteas aim to make a deep run in the 2025 edition.

FAQ



1.Who will host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Starting tomorrow, Pakistan hosts its first major ICC tournament since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka and India. The ICC Champions Trophy will mean that a big-ticket event will be hosted by Pakistan after three decades.

2.Has South Africa won any ICC trophy?

- The Champions Trophy has always been a fun, punchy affair, its eight editions to date throwing up seven different winners since it first appeared in 1998. Even South Africa have won one, although England, somehow, have not.

3.How many overs are in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

- In the ICC Champions Trophy, each match consists of 50 overs per side. This format is standard for One Day Internationals (ODIs), allowing teams to strategise over a full innings while maintaining the excitement of limited-overs cricket.