South Africa Win Toss, Put India To Bat In 2nd T20 In Guwahati

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against India in the second game of the three-match T20I series here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

Indian team would aim to continue its winning run and complete a rare home-series win against Proteas. India come into the game with a 1-0 lead in the series and will look to wrap things up in Guwahati. Speaking at the time of toss, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said, "We are gonna bowl first, manage our energies really well. This one looks like a different pitch. We want to do the job with the ball and then the batters to finish it off. We had a few positives from the first game. Just one change. Ngidi comes in for Shamsi."