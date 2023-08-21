Spain Beats England 1-0 To Be Crowned Women's World Cup Champions

Spain sealed a first-ever Women's World Cup by edging past England 1-0 in the final of the 2023 event at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.
It was already a remarkable achievement for the Spanish team to reach the final in a year which had been tumultuous at the least. In spite of disputes and divisions which clouded the national team throughout the tournament, the La Roja came up trumps against the reigning European champions and pre-match favourites.
A first-half Olga Carmona strike proved enough even as Spain missed a second-half penalty to become only the second country after Germany to win both the men's and the women's World Cups.
While Spanish players celebrated by forming a heap of read on the pitch of Stadium Australia, many of England's players were seen in tears as their hopes of becoming the country's first senior football world champions since 1966 were dashed by a brilliant opposition.
Spain outplayed England in terms of both possession and attempts on goal. However, in making it to the final, England made history as the team progressed further than ever before in the competition.
Paying tribute to the "spirit" of the Lionesses, Prince William wrote on X, "Although it's the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud."
However, Spain now has become Women's World Cup champions at Under-17, Under-20 and senior level.