Speculation Surrounds Hardik Pandya's Personal Life Amid Mumbai Indians' Struggles in IPL 2024

As the Mumbai Indians face a dismal performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, rumors are swirling around the team's change in leadership and its star player, Hardik Pandya. Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, has faced scrutiny not only for the team's poor performance but also for alleged developments in his personal life.
Speculation is rife that Pandya may have separated from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, adding a new layer of drama to the already tumultuous season. Internet whispers point to several subtle signs, including the couple's absence from each other's Instagram stories and Stankovic's decision to revert her username from 'Natasa Stankovic Pandya' to 'Natasa Stankovic.'
Fueling the gossip further is the observation that Pandya made no public acknowledgment of Stankovic's birthday on March 4, raising eyebrows among fans and followers. Despite the mounting speculation, neither Pandya nor Stankovic has addressed the rumors or issued any official statement regarding their relationship status.
Meanwhile, Pandya's on-field performance has failed to meet expectations, with the all-rounder scoring just 216 runs and taking 11 wickets in the IPL season. As the tournament draws to a close and the Mumbai Indians find themselves eliminated early, attention now shifts to Pandya's future endeavors, particularly his role in the upcoming T20 World Cup as the Vice-Captain of Team India.