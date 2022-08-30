Sprinter Amlan Borgohain Sets New 100m National Record

Ace sprinter Amlan Borgohain has set a new national record in the men’s 100 metres when he clocked 10.25 seconds at the Inter-Railway Athletics Championships held in Rae Bareli.

Amlan shaved off almost 0.09 seconds from his previous 100m best of 10.34 seconds. The Assam lad broke the record of 10.26 seconds set by Amiya Kumar Mallick more than six years back in 2016.

This amazing feat has even helped him break the record surpassing the previous mark of 20.63 set by Rio Olympian Muhammed Anas Yahiya in 2018.

Borgohain, who trains at the Reliance High Performance Centre in Odisha, also holds the men's 200m national record against his name. He had achieved this feat during the 25th National Federation Cup earlier this year, clocking 20.52 seconds.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, the Northeast Frontier Railway wrote, “Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016).”