SRH Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a clear strategy to balance their squad with experienced international stars and young domestic talent. The auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw SRH make 15 purchases, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan emerging as their most expensive signing at ₹11.25 crore. SRH also retained their core players, including Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

SRH Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) Retained Players Pat Cummins Right-arm Fast Bowler Australia ₹18 crore Abhishek Sharma Left-hand Batter India ₹14 crore Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper Batter South Africa ₹23 crore Travis Head Left-hand Batter Australia ₹14 crore Nitish Reddy Batting All-rounder India ₹6 crore Auction Purchases Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Batter India ₹11.25 crore Mohammed Shami Right-arm Fast Bowler India ₹10 crore Harshal Patel Bowling All-rounder India ₹8 crore Rahul Chahar Right-arm Leg Spinner India ₹3.2 crore Adam Zampa Leg Spinner Australia ₹2.4 crore Atharva Taide Top-order Batter India ₹30 lakh Abhinav Manohar Middle-order Batter India ₹3.2 crore Simarjeet Singh Right-arm Medium Pacer India ₹1.5 crore Zeeshan Ansari Spinner India ₹40 lakh Jaydev Unadkat Left-arm Medium Pacer India ₹1 crore Brydon Carse Right-arm Fast Bowler England ₹1 crore Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Sri Lanka ₹75 lakh Aniket Verma Spinner India ₹30 lakh Eshan Malinga Right-arm Fast Bowler India ₹1.2 crore Sachin Baby Batter India ₹30 lakh

SRH Retained Players for IPL 2025

SRH kept their core intact by retaining five players before the auction:

Player Name Price (₹) Pat Cummins ₹18 crore Abhishek Sharma ₹14 crore Heinrich Klaasen ₹23 crore Travis Head ₹14 crore Nitish Reddy ₹6 crore

SRH Released Players List

SRH made bold moves, releasing some big names to recalibrate their strategy:

Abdul Samad

Aiden Markram

Rahul Tripathi

Glenn Phillips

Mayank Agarwal

Anmolpreet Singh

Upendra Singh Yadav

Marco Jansen*

Washington Sundar

Sanvir Singh

Wanindu Hasaranga*

Akash Singh

Shahbaz Ahmed

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fazalhaq Farooqi*

Jaydev Unadkat

T Natarajan

Umran Malik

Mayank Markande

Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Note: * Denotes overseas players

SRH Purse and Slots Remaining

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹0.20 crore RTM Cards Left 1 Player Slots Remaining 5 Overseas Slots Remaining 1

Auction Highlights

Top Pick: Ishan Kishan was acquired for ₹11.25 crore, making him SRH's marquee purchase. Pace Attack Bolstered: Mohammed Shami and Brydon Carse were added to strengthen their fast-bowling lineup. Spin Options Expanded: With Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, and Kamindu Mendis, SRH ensured variety in their spin department. Balance of Youth and Experience: Players like Nitish Reddy and Abhinav Manohar add youthful energy, while seasoned stars like Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen provide stability.

Conclusion

Sunrisers Hyderabad have built a strong and dynamic squad for IPL 2025, blending seasoned match-winners with promising talents. With Pat Cummins at the helm and game-changers like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in their ranks, SRH look primed for another deep run in the tournament. The team’s balanced approach, coupled with strategic auction moves, ensures that they remain a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.