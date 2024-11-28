SRH Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a clear strategy to balance their squad with experienced international stars and young domestic talent. The auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw SRH make 15 purchases, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan emerging as their most expensive signing at ₹11.25 crore. SRH also retained their core players, including Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.
SRH Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Country
|
Price (INR)
|
Retained Players
|
Pat Cummins
|
Right-arm Fast Bowler
|
Australia
|
₹18 crore
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Left-hand Batter
|
India
|
₹14 crore
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
South Africa
|
₹23 crore
|
Travis Head
|
Left-hand Batter
|
Australia
|
₹14 crore
|
Nitish Reddy
|
Batting All-rounder
|
India
|
₹6 crore
|
Auction Purchases
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
India
|
₹11.25 crore
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Right-arm Fast Bowler
|
India
|
₹10 crore
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
India
|
₹8 crore
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Right-arm Leg Spinner
|
India
|
₹3.2 crore
|
Adam Zampa
|
Leg Spinner
|
Australia
|
₹2.4 crore
|
Atharva Taide
|
Top-order Batter
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Middle-order Batter
|
India
|
₹3.2 crore
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Right-arm Medium Pacer
|
India
|
₹1.5 crore
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Spinner
|
India
|
₹40 lakh
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Left-arm Medium Pacer
|
India
|
₹1 crore
|
Brydon Carse
|
Right-arm Fast Bowler
|
England
|
₹1 crore
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Sri Lanka
|
₹75 lakh
|
Aniket Verma
|
Spinner
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Eshan Malinga
|
Right-arm Fast Bowler
|
India
|
₹1.2 crore
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
SRH Released Players List
SRH made bold moves, releasing some big names to recalibrate their strategy:
-
Abdul Samad
-
Aiden Markram
-
Rahul Tripathi
-
Glenn Phillips
-
Mayank Agarwal
-
Anmolpreet Singh
-
Upendra Singh Yadav
-
Marco Jansen*
-
Washington Sundar
-
Sanvir Singh
-
Wanindu Hasaranga*
-
Akash Singh
-
Shahbaz Ahmed
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
-
Fazalhaq Farooqi*
-
Jaydev Unadkat
-
T Natarajan
-
Umran Malik
-
Mayank Markande
-
Jhathavedh Subramanyan
-
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Note: * Denotes overseas players
SRH Purse and Slots Remaining
|
Details
|
Status
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹0.20 crore
|
RTM Cards Left
|
1
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
5
|
Overseas Slots Remaining
|
1
Auction Highlights
-
Top Pick: Ishan Kishan was acquired for ₹11.25 crore, making him SRH's marquee purchase.
-
Pace Attack Bolstered: Mohammed Shami and Brydon Carse were added to strengthen their fast-bowling lineup.
-
Spin Options Expanded: With Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, and Kamindu Mendis, SRH ensured variety in their spin department.
-
Balance of Youth and Experience: Players like Nitish Reddy and Abhinav Manohar add youthful energy, while seasoned stars like Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen provide stability.
Conclusion
Sunrisers Hyderabad have built a strong and dynamic squad for IPL 2025, blending seasoned match-winners with promising talents. With Pat Cummins at the helm and game-changers like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in their ranks, SRH look primed for another deep run in the tournament. The team’s balanced approach, coupled with strategic auction moves, ensures that they remain a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.