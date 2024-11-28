Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Sports

SRH Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a clear strategy to balance their squad with experienced international stars and young domestic talent.

author-image
Hasid Khan
New Update
SRH Team 2025 Players List, Price

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a clear strategy to balance their squad with experienced international stars and young domestic talent. The auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw SRH make 15 purchases, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan emerging as their most expensive signing at ₹11.25 crore. SRH also retained their core players, including Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Advertisment

SRH Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

Retained Players

Pat Cummins

Right-arm Fast Bowler

Australia

₹18 crore

Abhishek Sharma

Left-hand Batter

India

₹14 crore

Heinrich Klaasen

Wicketkeeper Batter

South Africa

₹23 crore

Travis Head

Left-hand Batter

Australia

₹14 crore

Nitish Reddy

Batting All-rounder

India

₹6 crore

Auction Purchases

Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper Batter

India

₹11.25 crore

Mohammed Shami

Right-arm Fast Bowler

India

₹10 crore

Harshal Patel

Bowling All-rounder

India

₹8 crore

Rahul Chahar

Right-arm Leg Spinner

India

₹3.2 crore

Adam Zampa

Leg Spinner

Australia

₹2.4 crore

Atharva Taide

Top-order Batter

India

₹30 lakh

Abhinav Manohar

Middle-order Batter

India

₹3.2 crore

Simarjeet Singh

Right-arm Medium Pacer

India

₹1.5 crore

Zeeshan Ansari

Spinner

India

₹40 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat

Left-arm Medium Pacer

India

₹1 crore

Brydon Carse

Right-arm Fast Bowler

England

₹1 crore

Kamindu Mendis

All-rounder

Sri Lanka

₹75 lakh

Aniket Verma

Spinner

India

₹30 lakh

Eshan Malinga

Right-arm Fast Bowler

India

₹1.2 crore

Sachin Baby

Batter

India

₹30 lakh

SRH Retained Players for IPL 2025

SRH kept their core intact by retaining five players before the auction:

Player Name

Price (₹)

Pat Cummins

₹18 crore

Abhishek Sharma

₹14 crore

Heinrich Klaasen

₹23 crore

Travis Head

₹14 crore

Nitish Reddy

₹6 crore

SRH Released Players List

SRH made bold moves, releasing some big names to recalibrate their strategy:

  • Abdul Samad

  • Aiden Markram

  • Rahul Tripathi

  • Glenn Phillips

  • Mayank Agarwal

  • Anmolpreet Singh

  • Upendra Singh Yadav

  • Marco Jansen*

  • Washington Sundar

  • Sanvir Singh

  • Wanindu Hasaranga*

  • Akash Singh

  • Shahbaz Ahmed

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi*

  • Jaydev Unadkat

  • T Natarajan

  • Umran Malik

  • Mayank Markande

  • Jhathavedh Subramanyan

  • Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Note: * Denotes overseas players

SRH Purse and Slots Remaining

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹0.20 crore

RTM Cards Left

1

Player Slots Remaining

5

Overseas Slots Remaining

1

Auction Highlights

  1. Top Pick: Ishan Kishan was acquired for ₹11.25 crore, making him SRH's marquee purchase.

  2. Pace Attack Bolstered: Mohammed Shami and Brydon Carse were added to strengthen their fast-bowling lineup.

  3. Spin Options Expanded: With Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, and Kamindu Mendis, SRH ensured variety in their spin department.

  4. Balance of Youth and Experience: Players like Nitish Reddy and Abhinav Manohar add youthful energy, while seasoned stars like Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen provide stability.

Conclusion

Sunrisers Hyderabad have built a strong and dynamic squad for IPL 2025, blending seasoned match-winners with promising talents. With Pat Cummins at the helm and game-changers like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in their ranks, SRH look primed for another deep run in the tournament. The team’s balanced approach, coupled with strategic auction moves, ensures that they remain a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

FAQ

Who is SRH’s most expensive player in IPL 2025?
Ishan Kishan was acquired for ₹11.25 crore, making him the costliest player in SRH's squad.
How many players were retained by SRH?
SRH retained five players, including Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.
How much purse did SRH have remaining after the auction?
SRH had ₹0.20 crore left in their purse post-auction.
Who are SRH’s key new additions for IPL 2025?
Key additions include Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, and Adam Zampa.
What is the team composition for SRH in IPL 2025?
SRH has a mix of experienced internationals like Pat Cummins and young talents like Nitish Reddy, covering all facets of the game.