SRH vs RCB: IPL 2023 Match details, Squads, probable Playing 11, and more

Get ready for an exciting match today as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams are geared up for a high-stakes showdown filled with intense competition. SRH, known for their strong bowling attack, will face off against RCB, who possess a formidable batting lineup. It's a match you won't want to miss as these teams go head-to-head, aiming to secure a crucial victory in the IPL.
Date & Time: 18 May, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
TV/Streaming: Star Sports / Jio Cinema
Weather: Clear Sky with no Chance of Rain
In the history of the IPL, Bangalore, and Hyderabad have encountered each other in 22 matches. Among these 22 encounters, Bangalore emerged victorious in 9 matches, while Hyderabad secured victory on 12 occasions. There was one match that did not produce a result, leading to a tie or abandonment.
The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which has only witnessed two T20Is with an average first-innings score of 196 runs. The highest-ever score recorded at this venue is 231 runs by SRH. While domestic T20 matches typically see an average first innings score of 159 runs, we believe that a competitive total on this ground would need to surpass 185 runs.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is renowned for its batting-friendly pitch, providing an ideal platform for batters to exhibit their stroke-making abilities. The surface offers consistent bounce and pace, enabling batsmen to confidently time their shots and play their strokes with relative ease. This favorable pitch condition encourages an exciting and high-scoring contest, where batsmen can take advantage of the reliable bounce to execute their shots effectively.
In addition to the pitch conditions, the weather forecast for the match indicates clear skies with a scorching high temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. The hot weather will likely have an impact on the players' stamina and endurance throughout the game. It may also affect the behavior of the pitch, causing it to dry out and potentially favor the spinners as the match progresses.
With the combination of the batting-friendly pitch and the sweltering weather conditions, fans can anticipate an entertaining clash between the bat and ball. The batsmen will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and make the most of the consistent bounce and pace off the surface, while the bowlers will need to adapt their strategies to find ways to contain and dismiss the opposition amidst the challenging conditions.
RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Predicted XI (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.
SRH Predicted XI (Batting first): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
SRH Predicted XI (Bowling first): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Impact Player options: T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Despite a string of recent defeats, RCB's victory against RR has revitalized their campaign, putting them back on the right path with a surge of momentum. With an array of talented stars in their batting lineup and the formidable Siraj leading their bowling attack, they have the potential to produce an outstanding performance during the powerplay. As a well-balanced team overall, they present a formidable challenge to the hosts. Conversely, SRH will enter the match with nothing to lose. Their recent display with the ball in the closing stages of a game was highly impressive, and RCB could find themselves in trouble if they fail to address their middle-order issues. Nonetheless, RCB will enter the contest with a slight advantage and remain the favored side to emerge victorious.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul.