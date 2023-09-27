Sri Lankan Cricket Team Arrives in Guwahati for Warm-up Matches Ahead of WC 2023

Ahead of the four warm-up matches to be held in Guwahati for the ICC World Cup 2023, cricket teams started to arrive in the city on Wednesday.
Early this morning, the Sri Lanka team arrived at the Guwahati Airport. Reportedly, the Bangladesh team will arrive in the city at around 5 pm today. According to reports, both teams will be staying at the Vivanta Guwahati.
It may be mentioned that, Guwahati will host four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.
Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from hosting a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC announced the schedule for the tournament to be held in India back in the month of June.
According to ICC's schedule, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will see four warm-up matches starting from September 29 and going on till October 3.
On September 29, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the first warm-up match, followed by India hosting England in the second warm-up match on September 30.
This will be followed by the third match on October 2 that will be played between England and Bangladesh, while the fourth and final warm-up match in Guwahati will see Afghanistan face-off agsint Sri Lanka.
It may be noted that the all 10 participating teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on October 5, with matches to be held in three different cities across India, the ICC announced.