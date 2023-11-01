Statue of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

A day before the ICC Men’s World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, a statue of master blaster and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his statue during a grand affair that was attended by various dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BCCI secretary Jay Shah along with officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).
The statue, capturing Tendulkar in action, is a tribute to the illustrious career of the cricket legend and the contribution he made to Indian cricket. It was crafted by Pramod Kamble, a renowned painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar.
Earlier, it was planned that the sculpture would be unveiled on Tendulkar’s birthday in April, however, it had to be postponed since there were a few finishing touches that needed to be added to the structure.
Apart from the dignitaries, Sachin’s wife Anjali and daughter Sara were also present at the event.