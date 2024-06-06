Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match Ends in Goalless Draw, India's Hopes Diminished for Advancement

In a poignant moment at Salt Lake Stadium, Sunil Chhetri, the iconic footballer, concluded his illustrious international career with a heartfelt lap.
Tears streamed down as Chhetri, donning India's blue jersey, bid adieu to the sport he devoted his life to.
Despite the goalless draw in the last FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait, Sunil Chhetri's exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication to Indian football were evident throughout his illustrious career.
It is to be noted that the draw has cast uncertainty on India's prospects of advancing to the next round in the FIFA World Cup qualifier, significantly reducing their chances.
Their next challenge awaits in Doha, where they are set to face Qatar in their final second-round match.