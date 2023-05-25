Supporting Vinicius Jr, Lights Turned Off At Iconic Christ The Redeemer Statue

Vinicius Jr later took to Twitter to write about it saying that the act of solidarity moved him. He said that above all, he wanted to inspire and bring more light to the struggle against racism. The translation of his tweet read, “Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was like this just now. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle. I am very grateful for all the current of affection and support I have received in recent months. Both in Brazil and around the world. I know exactly who is who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority and I will not give up. I have a purpose in life, and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don’t go through similar situations, I’m ready and prepared.”