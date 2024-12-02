Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 is all set to enthrall cricket enthusiasts from November 23 to December 15, 2024. This highly anticipated domestic T20 tournament will feature 38 teams competing for glory, serving as a platform for showcasing India's rising cricketing talents. From seasoned players to emerging stars, the competition promises non-stop action across multiple venues in India, culminating in the grand finale at Bengaluru's iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Where to Watch: Streaming and TV Telecast Details

Fans can catch all the live action through these platforms:

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Free for viewers in India).

TV Broadcast: Sports18 - Khel, covering select matches.

Both platforms will provide comprehensive coverage of group matches, knockouts, and the grand finale.

Key Dates and Timings

Start Date: November 23, 2024

Final: December 15, 2024

Match Timings: Two daily slots:

Morning: 11:00 AM



Evening: 4:30 PM

Opening Matches on Day 1

Morning Session (11:00 AM):

Madhya Pradesh vs Mizoram (JioCinema)



Maharashtra vs Nagaland (JioCinema)



Tamil Nadu vs Tripura (JioCinema and Sports18 - Khel)

Evening Session (4:30 PM):

Kerala vs Services (JioCinema)



Bengal vs Punjab (JioCinema)



Baroda vs Gujarat (JioCinema and Sports18 - Khel)

Tournament Structure and Venues

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 divides the 38 teams into five groups (A–E), with matches held across six cities. The knockout stages will take place in Bengaluru.

Group Details and Venues:

Group A (Venue: Rajkot):

Teams: Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar.

Group B (Venue: Indore):

Teams: Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Karnataka, Tripura, Baroda, Sikkim, Uttarakhand.

Group C (Venue: Mumbai):

Teams: Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh.

Group D (Venue: Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram):

Teams: Assam, Railways, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Chandigarh.

Group E (Venue: Hyderabad):

Teams: Mumbai, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Services, Nagaland.

Players to Watch Out For

The tournament is a platform for IPL hopefuls and domestic stars. Some notable players include:

Hardik Pandya (Baroda)

Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai)

Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh (Punjab, defending champions)

Baroda, led by Krunal Pandya, has added firepower with the inclusion of Hardik Pandya, making them a team to watch.

Conclusion

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 is more than just a domestic competition; it's a celebration of India's cricketing depth and future stars. With live coverage on JioCinema and Sports18 - Khel, fans won’t miss a moment of the action. Whether it's witnessing seasoned campaigners or cheering for emerging talents, the tournament promises an unforgettable cricketing journey.

Mark your calendars for December 15, 2024, to see which team lifts the coveted trophy in Bengaluru!