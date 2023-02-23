Taekwondo Coach From Assam Dies In Accident In Hyderabad

A Taekwondo coach from Assam who had accompanied the state’s contingent for a national level competition in Hyderabad, tragically died in a road accident on Wednesday.

As per reports, the coach accompanied a three-member team to represent Assam that had traveled to Hyderabad of the National Cadet Taekwondo Championship which is to begin on February 24. However, the coach passed away in the accident even before the tournament kicked-off.

The deceased coach has been identified as Diganta Borah. He was reportedly returning to his hotel room after dinner last night when the accident took place. Borah was crossing the road when a passenger bus hit him, leaving him in a serious condition.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, however, he was pronounced dead by the doctors there. The Taekwondo coach Diganta Borah, was a resident of Chiring in Assam’s Dibrugarh. He was the head coach at Dibrugarh Taekwondo Academy.

Prior to his coaching days, he was a skilled martial artist and had a long association with Taekwondo. Under his tutelage, the Assam contingent was expected to have a successful tournament this year.

However, his untimely demise has brought upon grief not only for Taekwondo, but the entire sporting circle world Assam.