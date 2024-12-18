Top 10 Highest Paid WPL Player in 2025

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has quickly become a milestone event in the world of women’s cricket since its inception in 2023. By blending entertainment and sports, the league has not only elevated the status of women cricketers but has also given them a platform to shine on a global stage. The auctions have particularly garnered attention, with franchises going all out to acquire top talents for record-breaking sums. These high bids are a testament to the growing recognition of women’s cricket and the faith in its potential to captivate fans worldwide.

In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the top 10 highest-paid WPL players in 2025 and the journey of the league in shaping the future of cricket.

1. Smriti Mandhana – ₹3.40 Crore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Smriti Mandhana remains the most expensive player in WPL history, thanks to her ₹3.40 crore bid by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the inaugural WPL 2023 mega auction. While her first season didn’t yield the desired results, she bounced back brilliantly, leading RCB to the WPL title in 2024. Mandhana’s class and leadership continue to make her the face of the league.

2. Ashleigh Gardner – ₹3.20 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was another major highlight of the WPL 2023 auction, going to Gujarat Giants for ₹3.20 crore. Gardner’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes her one of the most dependable overseas players in the league.

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt – ₹3.20 Crore (Mumbai Indians)

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England’s star all-rounder, shares the title of the most expensive overseas player alongside Ashleigh Gardner. Mumbai Indians acquired her for ₹3.20 crore in 2023. Her match-winning performances with both bat and ball have been crucial for MI’s success.

4. Deepti Sharma – ₹2.60 Crore (UP Warriorz)

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was snapped up by UP Warriorz for ₹2.60 crore in the 2023 auction. A consistent performer, Deepti’s ability to anchor innings and deliver with her off-spin makes her one of the most valuable Indian players in the league.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues – ₹2.20 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her elegance and consistency, was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore in 2023. Her ability to adapt to different situations makes her a reliable middle-order batter in T20 cricket.

6. Shafali Verma – ₹2.00 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

The explosive opener, Shafali Verma, was another top pick in 2023, fetching ₹2.00 crore from Delhi Capitals. Her fearless batting style and ability to dominate bowlers have made her a key asset for her team.

7. Annabel Sutherland – ₹2.00 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was among the top picks of the 2024 auction, bagging ₹2.00 crore from Delhi Capitals. Her consistent performances in both domestic and international cricket earned her this hefty bid.

8. Beth Mooney – ₹2.00 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Beth Mooney, Australia’s World Cup-winning opener, fetched ₹2.00 crore during the WPL 2023 auction. Known for her ability to anchor innings, Mooney has been a pivotal player for Gujarat Giants.

9. Keshavee Gautam – ₹2.00 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Young Indian pacer Keshavee Gautam made history as the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history. Gujarat Giants secured her for ₹2.00 crore during the 2024 auction, reflecting the growing confidence in homegrown talent.

10. Simran Shaikh – ₹1.90 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

In the 2025 auction, Simran Shaikh became one of the top picks, fetching ₹1.90 crore from Gujarat Giants. Her all-round abilities and potential have made her a player to watch out for in the upcoming season.

List of Most Expensive Players in WPL History

No. Player Country Price Team Edition 1 Smriti Mandhana India ₹3.40 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2023 2 Ashleigh Gardner Australia ₹3.20 crore Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 2 Nat Sciver-Brunt England ₹3.20 crore Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 4 Deepti Sharma India ₹2.60 crore UP Warriorz WPL 2023 5 Jemimah Rodrigues India ₹2.20 crore Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 6 Shafali Verma India ₹2.00 crore Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 6 Keshavee Gautam India ₹2.00 crore Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 6 Annabel Sutherland Australia ₹2.00 crore Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 6 Beth Mooney Australia ₹2.00 crore Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 10 Pooja Vastrakar India ₹1.90 crore Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 10 Richa Ghosh India ₹1.90 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2023 10 Simran Shaikh India ₹1.90 crore Gujarat Giants WPL 2025

Historical Highlights of WPL Auctions

The 2023 WPL auction remains the most significant in the league's history, being the inaugural mega auction. Most of the league's highest-paid players, including Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, were picked during this edition.

The subsequent auctions in 2024 and 2025 were mini-auctions, with fewer big-money buys. However, players like Keshavee Gautam and Simran Shaikh managed to break records, showcasing the league's growth and its focus on nurturing new talent.

Conclusion

The Women’s Premier League is more than just a cricket tournament—it’s a movement that celebrates talent, hard work, and the rise of women’s sports. The impressive auction figures reflect not just the monetary growth of the league but also the respect and recognition women’s cricket is gaining globally. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Nat Sciver-Brunt are not just high-paid athletes; they are role models inspiring the next generation. As WPL continues to evolve, it promises to deliver even more excitement, talent, and opportunities, making it a vital pillar in the global cricketing landscape. The future is undoubtedly bright for women’s cricket, and the WPL is leading the way.