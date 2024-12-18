Subscribe

Top 10 Highest Paid WPL Player in 2025

The top 10 highest-paid WPL players in 2025 include Smriti Mandhana (₹3.40 crore), Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt (₹3.20 crore), with players like Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues also securing high bids.

Hasid Khan
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has quickly become a milestone event in the world of women’s cricket since its inception in 2023. By blending entertainment and sports, the league has not only elevated the status of women cricketers but has also given them a platform to shine on a global stage. The auctions have particularly garnered attention, with franchises going all out to acquire top talents for record-breaking sums. These high bids are a testament to the growing recognition of women’s cricket and the faith in its potential to captivate fans worldwide.

In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the top 10 highest-paid WPL players in 2025 and the journey of the league in shaping the future of cricket.

1. Smriti Mandhana – ₹3.40 Crore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Smriti Mandhana remains the most expensive player in WPL history, thanks to her ₹3.40 crore bid by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the inaugural WPL 2023 mega auction. While her first season didn’t yield the desired results, she bounced back brilliantly, leading RCB to the WPL title in 2024. Mandhana’s class and leadership continue to make her the face of the league.

2. Ashleigh Gardner – ₹3.20 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was another major highlight of the WPL 2023 auction, going to Gujarat Giants for ₹3.20 crore. Gardner’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes her one of the most dependable overseas players in the league.

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt – ₹3.20 Crore (Mumbai Indians)

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England’s star all-rounder, shares the title of the most expensive overseas player alongside Ashleigh Gardner. Mumbai Indians acquired her for ₹3.20 crore in 2023. Her match-winning performances with both bat and ball have been crucial for MI’s success.

4. Deepti Sharma – ₹2.60 Crore (UP Warriorz)

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was snapped up by UP Warriorz for ₹2.60 crore in the 2023 auction. A consistent performer, Deepti’s ability to anchor innings and deliver with her off-spin makes her one of the most valuable Indian players in the league.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues – ₹2.20 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her elegance and consistency, was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore in 2023. Her ability to adapt to different situations makes her a reliable middle-order batter in T20 cricket.

6. Shafali Verma – ₹2.00 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

The explosive opener, Shafali Verma, was another top pick in 2023, fetching ₹2.00 crore from Delhi Capitals. Her fearless batting style and ability to dominate bowlers have made her a key asset for her team.

7. Annabel Sutherland – ₹2.00 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was among the top picks of the 2024 auction, bagging ₹2.00 crore from Delhi Capitals. Her consistent performances in both domestic and international cricket earned her this hefty bid.

8. Beth Mooney – ₹2.00 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Beth Mooney, Australia’s World Cup-winning opener, fetched ₹2.00 crore during the WPL 2023 auction. Known for her ability to anchor innings, Mooney has been a pivotal player for Gujarat Giants.

9. Keshavee Gautam – ₹2.00 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Young Indian pacer Keshavee Gautam made history as the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history. Gujarat Giants secured her for ₹2.00 crore during the 2024 auction, reflecting the growing confidence in homegrown talent.

10. Simran Shaikh – ₹1.90 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

In the 2025 auction, Simran Shaikh became one of the top picks, fetching ₹1.90 crore from Gujarat Giants. Her all-round abilities and potential have made her a player to watch out for in the upcoming season.

List of Most Expensive Players in WPL History

No.

Player

Country

Price

Team

Edition

1

Smriti Mandhana

India

₹3.40 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

WPL 2023

2

Ashleigh Gardner

Australia

₹3.20 crore

Gujarat Giants

WPL 2023

2

Nat Sciver-Brunt

England

₹3.20 crore

Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023

4

Deepti Sharma

India

₹2.60 crore

UP Warriorz

WPL 2023

5

Jemimah Rodrigues

India

₹2.20 crore

Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023

6

Shafali Verma

India

₹2.00 crore

Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023

6

Keshavee Gautam

India

₹2.00 crore

Gujarat Giants

WPL 2024

6

Annabel Sutherland

Australia

₹2.00 crore

Delhi Capitals

WPL 2024

6

Beth Mooney

Australia

₹2.00 crore

Gujarat Giants

WPL 2023

10

Pooja Vastrakar

India

₹1.90 crore

Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023

10

Richa Ghosh

India

₹1.90 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

WPL 2023

10

Simran Shaikh

India

₹1.90 crore

Gujarat Giants

WPL 2025

Historical Highlights of WPL Auctions

The 2023 WPL auction remains the most significant in the league's history, being the inaugural mega auction. Most of the league's highest-paid players, including Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, were picked during this edition.

The subsequent auctions in 2024 and 2025 were mini-auctions, with fewer big-money buys. However, players like Keshavee Gautam and Simran Shaikh managed to break records, showcasing the league's growth and its focus on nurturing new talent.

Conclusion

The Women’s Premier League is more than just a cricket tournament—it’s a movement that celebrates talent, hard work, and the rise of women’s sports. The impressive auction figures reflect not just the monetary growth of the league but also the respect and recognition women’s cricket is gaining globally. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Nat Sciver-Brunt are not just high-paid athletes; they are role models inspiring the next generation. As WPL continues to evolve, it promises to deliver even more excitement, talent, and opportunities, making it a vital pillar in the global cricketing landscape. The future is undoubtedly bright for women’s cricket, and the WPL is leading the way.

FAQ

Who is the highest-paid player in WPL 2025?
Smriti Mandhana is currently the highest-paid player in WPL history, having been bought for ₹3.40 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2023 mega auction.
Which foreign players are among the highest-paid in WPL?
Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) are both among the highest-paid foreign players, each commanding ₹3.20 crore in the 2023 auction.
Who is the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history?
Keshavee Gautam, a promising pacer from India, became the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history after being bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.00 crore at the WPL 2024 auction.
What was the significance of the 2023 WPL auction?
The 2023 WPL auction was the inaugural mega auction for the league, and it saw record-breaking bids for players, which set the stage for future editions.
Who are the most expensive players from the 2024 WPL auction?
Keshavee Gautam and Annabel Sutherland were the most expensive players in the 2024 auction, each bought for ₹2.00 crore.
When will the next mega auction for WPL take place?
The next mega auction for WPL is expected to take place in 2026, which will likely see more big-money acquisitions as teams look to rehaul their squads for the upcoming seasons.
Which teams have the highest-paid players?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Giants, and Mumbai Indians (MI) are some of the teams with the highest-paid players, including Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Nat Sciver-Brunt.