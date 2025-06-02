Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Sports

Top Cricket Stars Who Retired in 2025 – Full List & Updates

2025 has seen major cricket retirements including Maxwell, Kohli, and Klaasen. See the full list of international stars and the formats they left behind.

author-image
PratidinTime Sports Desk
New Update
kohli klassen
max klasen
1/12

Breaking News

In a dramatic turn of events, Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement — and just hours later, South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen followed suit. Two big names, gone in a single day.

kohli klassen
2/12

A Year of Farewells

2025 has been emotionally tough for cricket lovers. From legends stepping away from a single format to complete exits, fans around the world are feeling the void.

klassen 1
3/12

Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen shocked fans by retiring from all formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Known for his fearless batting and match-winning innings, his exit came when he was still at the top of his game.

Advertisment
maxx
4/12

Glenn Maxwell

The Big Show called time on his ODI career. Known for his unorthodox shots and match-turning knocks, Maxwell leaves behind a legacy of innovation and aggression.

koh
5/12

Virat Kohli

India’s batting maestro retired from Test cricket this year. Though he continues in white-ball formats, his absence in the whites will be deeply felt by fans of classical Test match batting.

rohi
6/12

Rohit Sharma

Rohit ended his Test career in 2025. The ‘Hitman’ was a pillar at the top of the order, known for his elegance and explosive double hundreds. He remains active in limited-overs cricket.

smith
7/12

Steve Smith

Smith announced his retirement from ODIs, marking the end of an era. With countless centuries and memorable partnerships, he’s one of Australia’s greatest-ever 50-over players.

stonis
8/12

Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis retired from ODIs after years of being a reliable all-rounder. His power-hitting and seam bowling made him a valuable asset in Australia’s white-ball campaigns.

a11
9/12

Angelo Mathews

Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews brought his Test career to an end. Known for his calm presence and match-saving efforts, Mathews was a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s batting unit.

a12
10/12

Dimuth Karunaratne

Former Test captain Karunaratne stepped away from all formats. His gritty batting and leadership were vital for Sri Lanka’s red-ball revival in recent years.

a13
11/12

Mushfiqur Rahim

Rahim retired from ODIs after years of service to Bangladesh. A dependable wicketkeeper-batter, he consistently anchored the middle order in key matches.

mahmadullah
12/12

Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah has retired from all international formats. A silent warrior, he was often Bangladesh’s crisis man — delivering calm under pressure across formats.

Advertisment