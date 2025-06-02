Top Cricket Stars Who Retired in 2025 – Full List & Updates

Breaking News
In a dramatic turn of events, Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement — and just hours later, South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen followed suit. Two big names, gone in a single day.
A Year of Farewells
2025 has been emotionally tough for cricket lovers. From legends stepping away from a single format to complete exits, fans around the world are feeling the void.
Heinrich Klaasen
Klaasen shocked fans by retiring from all formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Known for his fearless batting and match-winning innings, his exit came when he was still at the top of his game.
Glenn Maxwell
The Big Show called time on his ODI career. Known for his unorthodox shots and match-turning knocks, Maxwell leaves behind a legacy of innovation and aggression.
Virat Kohli
India’s batting maestro retired from Test cricket this year. Though he continues in white-ball formats, his absence in the whites will be deeply felt by fans of classical Test match batting.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit ended his Test career in 2025. The ‘Hitman’ was a pillar at the top of the order, known for his elegance and explosive double hundreds. He remains active in limited-overs cricket.
Steve Smith
Smith announced his retirement from ODIs, marking the end of an era. With countless centuries and memorable partnerships, he’s one of Australia’s greatest-ever 50-over players.
Marcus Stoinis
Stoinis retired from ODIs after years of being a reliable all-rounder. His power-hitting and seam bowling made him a valuable asset in Australia’s white-ball campaigns.
Angelo Mathews
Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews brought his Test career to an end. Known for his calm presence and match-saving efforts, Mathews was a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s batting unit.
Dimuth Karunaratne
Former Test captain Karunaratne stepped away from all formats. His gritty batting and leadership were vital for Sri Lanka’s red-ball revival in recent years.
Mushfiqur Rahim
Rahim retired from ODIs after years of service to Bangladesh. A dependable wicketkeeper-batter, he consistently anchored the middle order in key matches.
Mahmudullah
Mahmudullah has retired from all international formats. A silent warrior, he was often Bangladesh’s crisis man — delivering calm under pressure across formats.