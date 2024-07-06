Touching Moment as Assam's Riyan Parag Receives Indian Cap from Proud Father

Assam and Northeast cricket enthusiasts rejoiced as Riyan Parag debuted for Team India in the ongoing five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Parag, along with Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma, earned their maiden caps today.
The emotional highlight of the day was when Parag's father, Parag Das, a former cricketer himself, had the honor of presenting the Indian cap to his son. VVS Laxman, serving as India's head coach for the series, facilitated the touching moment, where Das placed the cap on Riyan's head, expressing pride and emotion.
Riyan Parag's selection follows an impressive performance in IPL 2024, where he amassed 573 runs for Rajasthan Royals in 15 matches at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 149.22. Reflecting on his journey, Parag shared his childhood dream of representing India, emphasizing the special significance of his debut at Harare Sports Club.
In the first T20 International, India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, elected to field after winning the toss. Gill acknowledged the team's recent ICC triumph and the expectations that come with it, highlighting the inclusion of debutants Sharma, Jurel, and Parag in the lineup.
Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, opted to bat first, aiming to navigate a transitional phase with a young squad post-Sean Williams' retirement. Raza expressed confidence in the team's potential and emphasized the leadership role of experienced players like Ervine in shaping Zimbabwe's future in international cricket.