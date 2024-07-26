Tough Draws for Pugilists Nikhat Zareen & Lovlina Borgohain in Paris Olympics

Ace Indian pugilists Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain face tough opponents in their respective weight categories at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Nikhat Zareen will face Germany’s Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the round of 32 of the women’s 50kg event. If she makes it to the next round, she will lock horns against the reigning Asian Games champion Wu Yu of China.
Further, if Nikhat defeats the Chinese boxer, she may encounter Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat or Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Tokyo bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will begin her campaign in the women's 75kg category in the round of 16 against Sunniva Hofstad of Norway. If she advances to the quarterfinals, Lovlina will face two-time Olympic medalist and Asian Games gold medalist Li Qian of China, who had previously defeated Borgohain in the final of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.