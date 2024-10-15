UEFA Nations League: Germany Enters QFs; France, Italy Claim Vital Wins

The second round of fixtures in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League showcased impressive performances from both France and Germany, with the two teams securing vital victories in their respective encounters.
In a thrilling match, 10-man France triumphed over Belgium with a 2-1 victory in Brussels, largely thanks to Randal Kolo Muani, who scored both goals for Les Bleus.
France faced the challenge without their star player, Kylian Mbappe, but Kolo Muani stepped up, opening the scoring with a penalty in the 35th minute after Wout Faes handled the ball in the box.
Belgium equalized just before halftime with a goal from Lois Openda, who later won a penalty that was missed by captain Youri Tielemans, sending his shot over the bar.
The second half saw Kolo Muani find the net again in the 62nd minute, converting a cross from Lucas Digne. Despite having midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni sent off in the 72nd minute, France held firm to secure all three points.
This win brings France closer to the quarter-finals, positioning them with nine points in Group A2, just behind Italy, who leads the group with ten points.
Meanwhile, Germany continued their strong form, securing a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in Munich, thanks to Jamie Leweling's debut goal.
Leweling, one of two new faces in the squad, had an early goal disallowed for offside but made amends in the 64th minute with a powerful strike into the top corner after a corner kick was not cleared.
Germany controlled the match from the outset, keeping the Dutch defense under constant pressure. Although they had multiple opportunities to extend their lead, Leweling's goal proved sufficient for victory.
This win marks Germany's first time progressing to the Nations League quarter-finals, a significant achievement under head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
With this victory, Germany sits comfortably at the top of Group A3 with ten points, five points clear of the Netherlands, positioning themselves well for the next round.
In other notable results, Italy delivered a commanding 4-1 win against Israel, consolidating their top position in Group A2. Hungary, Turkiye, and Sweden also recorded comfortable victories, while Ukraine and the Czech Republic played to a 1-1 draw.
As the tournament progresses, both France and Germany are well on their way to solidifying their places in the quarter-finals, with fans eager to see how their teams will perform in the upcoming matches.