Ukraine Crisis: FIFA Bans Matches in Russia

Governing body of association football, FIFA has announced many sanctions following Russia’s military invasion on Ukraine.

FIFA has stripped Russia of the right to host matches. The governing body has also banned Russia’s flag and anthem from any of their matches abroad.

FIFA said the national team would not compete as Russia but as the Football Union of Russia (RFU) and any games would be held with no fans on “neutral territory”.

The body also informed that the next step is to ban Russia from competitions "should the situation not be improving rapidly".

The statement comes after Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic issued a joint statement outlining their refusal to play Russia in Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, England has decided not compete against Russia in football matches. The decision has been taken in solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership.