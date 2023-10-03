Union Sports Minister Felicitates Asian Games Medalists & Gives Away Cash Prizes

Speaking at the event, Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated the athletes on their outstanding performances at the Asian Games. He said that their achievements have made the country proud. He also assured the athletes that the government is committed to providing them with all the support they need to excel in their chosen sport. "I extend my best wishes to all the players and I am sure when the finals (of Asian Games) will be conducted, players from India will be there with more number of medals. Soon Paris Olympics will be held and all eyes are on it. PM Modi has always encouraged the players to give their 100 per cent in all the games,” he said.