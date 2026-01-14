Vijay Merchant Trophy: Assam Enters Semifinals With Win Over Punjab

Assam produced a commendable all-round effort to defeat Punjab by three wickets in the quarter-final of the Vijay Merchant Trophy at the GSFC Cricket Ground in Vadodara, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Advertisment

After winning the toss, Assam opted to field. Punjab were dismissed for 275 in 90.1 overs in their first innings, with Jaivin top-scoring with 82 and Varun adding 70. Assam’s bowling attack was led by Aman Yadav, who returned impressive figures of 5 for 80. He received effective support from Reyan Nandey (2/40), Nitrik Raj Gogoi (2/48) and Swarnav Srihit Guru Das, who chipped in with a wicket.

In their reply, Assam were bundled out for 170 in 58.5 overs despite a valiant 96 from Swarnav Srihit Guru Das. Sameer Mahato contributed 31 runs. Punjab bowlers dominated the innings, with Shivam Matri claiming 4 for 38 and Sahibjotveer Singh picking up 3 for 17.

Punjab extended their advantage in the second innings, scoring 287 before being bowled out in 94.4 overs. Paras Dhamija (54), Jaivin (52) and Updeshwar Singh Buttar (51) anchored the innings. Nitrik Raj Gogoi delivered a decisive spell for Assam, taking 6 for 52, while Reyan Nandey (2/30) and Digbijoy N Chetry (1/57) provided crucial breakthroughs.

Set a stiff target, Assam showed determination and depth in their batting, reaching 396 for 7 in 111 overs to clinch the match. Aman Yadav starred with a match-winning 89 off 134 balls and was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance. Contributions from Sameer Mahato (48), Sujad Islam (47), Swarnav Srihit Guru Das (46) and Reyan Nandey (38) proved vital.

The Assam Cricket Association congratulated the team on advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face Maharashtra in Rajkot from January 18.