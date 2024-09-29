Sports

Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship

The athlete secured a gold medal in the Poomsae competition in the Under 40-50 kg weight and colour belt category, showcasing exceptional technique and discipline.
Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship
Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Violina Das, a student from RB Horanjee Taekwondo Do-Jang in Pune triumphed at the Vifa Gewinn India Open International Taekwondo Championship held in Goa on September 28, 2024.

The athlete secured a gold medal in the Poomsae competition in the Under 40-50 kg weight and colour belt category, showcasing exceptional technique and discipline.

Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship
Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship

Additionally, Das earned a silver medal in the Kyorugi category for athletes aged 18 and above, competing in the Under 40-50 kg weight class. The final match featured an exciting showdown between India and Malaysia, further highlighting the competitive spirit of the event.

Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship
Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship

Trained under the expert guidance of Coach Ravi Bhandari, the athlete participated in this open international tournament, which attracted numerous participants from various regions and countries.

Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship
India Scripts History, Clinches Double Gold in Chess Olympiad
Violina Das
Taekwondo
Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
sports>>sports/violina-das-shines-with-gold-at-vifa-gewinn-india-open-taekwondo-championship
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com