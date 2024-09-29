Violina Das Shines with Gold at Vifa Gewinn India Open Taekwondo Championship

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Violina Das, a student from RB Horanjee Taekwondo Do-Jang in Pune triumphed at the Vifa Gewinn India Open International Taekwondo Championship held in Goa on September 28, 2024.
The athlete secured a gold medal in the Poomsae competition in the Under 40-50 kg weight and colour belt category, showcasing exceptional technique and discipline.
Additionally, Das earned a silver medal in the Kyorugi category for athletes aged 18 and above, competing in the Under 40-50 kg weight class. The final match featured an exciting showdown between India and Malaysia, further highlighting the competitive spirit of the event.
Trained under the expert guidance of Coach Ravi Bhandari, the athlete participated in this open international tournament, which attracted numerous participants from various regions and countries.