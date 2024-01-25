Virat Kohli Named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year 2023

After a barren run in terms of international tons, Virat Kohli built strongly on his comeback in 2022 which laid the foundation for a spectacular 2023. In nine of his 11 innings at the World Cup, Virat Kohli atleast smashed a half-century. His total of 765 is the most runs scored by an individual batter ever at a men’s Cricket World Cup tournament, as he went past the record held by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar since the 2003 edition.