Virat Kohli in 2024: Net Worth, Income, Salary, Cars, and Philanthropy

Wealth of Virat Kohli: A Cricket King's Net Worth

Virat Kohli is not just a cricket star but also a major brand icon. In 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $126-127 million (INR 1050 crores).

Kohli's Diverse Income Sources

Cricket Contracts

Kohli earns significantly from his contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and as a key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a steady IPL salary of INR 15 crores per season.

Endorsements

Known for his market appeal, Kohli endorses numerous brands across various industries, including sports gear, luxury watches, automobiles, and health supplements. He earns between INR 7.5 crores to 10 crores per endorsement deal.

Business Ventures

Kohli has ventured into entrepreneurship with Chisel, a chain of fitness centers, and Wrogn, a fashion label. He also invests in various startups and restaurants.

Real Estate Investments

Kohli owns prime properties like a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's upscale Worli area, multiple high-end properties in Gurgaon, and holiday homes in picturesque locations across the country.

Assets and Luxuries

Kohli has a collection of high-end cars from brands like Audi, Bentley, and Range Rover. He also invests in prestigious watches, including Rolex and Patek Philippe.

Cricket Earnings

His cricket income includes match fees: 15 lakh INR for Test matches, 6 lakh INR for ODIs, and 3 lakh INR for T20 Internationals.

Social Media Influence

With over 270 million followers on Instagram, Kohli earns approximately $1,088,000 per sponsored post, solidifying his status as a top-earning personality in the digital realm.