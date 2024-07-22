Virat Kohli in 2024: Net Worth, Income, Salary, Cars, and Philanthropy

Virat Kohli, a name known for batting brilliance, is more than just a cricketer. Born in Delhi in 1988, Kohli's journey to cricket stardom began when he led India's Under-19 team to victory in the 2008 World Cup. He quickly joined the national team, setting records and becoming one of the sport's greatest players. Beyond cricket, Kohli is a fitness icon, philanthropist, and a brand favorite, making him one of cricket's most influential figures.
Recent News: Kohli and Rohit Retire from T20
Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have shocked the cricket world by announcing their retirement from T20 Internationals. This comes after India's thrilling win at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Their significant contributions have shaped India's cricketing success, making their retirement a pivotal moment.
Virat Kohli is not just a cricket star but also a major brand icon. In 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $126-127 million (INR 1050 crores).
Cricket Contracts
Kohli earns significantly from his contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and as a key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a steady IPL salary of INR 15 crores per season.
Endorsements
Known for his market appeal, Kohli endorses numerous brands across various industries, including sports gear, luxury watches, automobiles, and health supplements. He earns between INR 7.5 crores to 10 crores per endorsement deal.
Business Ventures
Kohli has ventured into entrepreneurship with Chisel, a chain of fitness centers, and Wrogn, a fashion label. He also invests in various startups and restaurants.
Real Estate Investments
Kohli owns prime properties like a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's upscale Worli area, multiple high-end properties in Gurgaon, and holiday homes in picturesque locations across the country.
Assets and Luxuries
Kohli has a collection of high-end cars from brands like Audi, Bentley, and Range Rover. He also invests in prestigious watches, including Rolex and Patek Philippe.
Cricket Earnings
His cricket income includes match fees: 15 lakh INR for Test matches, 6 lakh INR for ODIs, and 3 lakh INR for T20 Internationals.
Social Media Influence
With over 270 million followers on Instagram, Kohli earns approximately $1,088,000 per sponsored post, solidifying his status as a top-earning personality in the digital realm.
Virat Kohli's life is full of fascinating chapters beyond cricket:
A Tough Choice: Young Virat had to choose between tennis and cricket. Encouraged by loved ones, he chose cricket, shaping his destiny.
Playing Through Grief: Kohli showed remarkable strength by playing cricket the day after his father's passing.
From Cricket to Football: Kohli loves football and invested in FC Goa, a team in the Indian Super League.
Vegan Powerhouse: Kohli's switch to a vegan diet shows his dedication to a healthy lifestyle.
Wrogn: A youth-centric fashion brand launched in 2014.
Chisel Fitness: A chain of fitness centers founded in 2015.
One8: A collaboration with Puma featuring athletic footwear and apparel.
FC Goa: Co-owner of the Indian Super League team.
UAE Royals: Invested in the International Premier Tennis League franchise.
Nueva: A restaurant in Delhi specializing in South American cuisine.
Kohli has made significant real estate investments:
Mumbai House: A luxurious apartment in Worli, Mumbai.
Gurgaon Properties: Multiple properties, including an estate in DLF Phase 1.
Virat Kohli's car collection includes:
Kohli's luxury watches include:
Virat Kohli's impact goes beyond cricket. He uses his fame and wealth to drive social change.
Virat Kohli Foundation: Helps underprivileged children through education, healthcare, and sports programs, empowering them to build a brighter future.
Supporting Education and Homes: Provides better facilities and scholarships for children, offering a safe space to learn and grow.
Health and Environment: Advocates for healthy lifestyles and environmental awareness, encouraging people to embrace healthier choices and champion a greener future.
Partnering with Other Charities: Collaborates with various organizations for greater impact, supporting causes like disaster relief and health crises.
Animal Welfare: Supports projects protecting animals, fighting against cruelty, and promoting the adoption of strays.
Virat Kohli is more than just a cricketer; he's a philanthropist with a big heart. By using his platform to champion social causes, he inspires millions to join him in creating a better world. This is Virat Kohli, batting for change.
Virat Kohli's wealth in 2024, estimated at $127 million, showcases his cricket mastery and business acumen. His net worth is a testament to his talent, hard work, and strategic decisions, leading to phenomenal success.