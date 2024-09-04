How to Watch Australia vs Scotland T20I 2024 for Free

The Scotland vs Australia T20I series 2024 will see the two teams clash in a thrilling three-match series starting September 4, 2024. Hosted by Scotland at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, this series promises to be an exciting encounter as the teams prepare for future challenges.

Australia, currently ranked 2nd in the ICC T20I rankings, will be led by Mitchell Marsh. They enter this series as the favorites, having previously defeated Scotland by five wickets in their only T20I encounter at the recent World Cup. The Australian squad includes notable players like Tim David, Nathan Ellis, and Travis Head. Sean Abbott has been added to the squad as a replacement for the injured Spencer Johnson. Scotland, ranked 13th in the ICC T20I standings, is coming off a strong performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament. Under the captaincy of Richie Berrington, the Scots have included two new faces, Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson, in their squad. They are looking to make a mark in this series, which will be their first T20I assignment since the World Cup.

With all matches being held at the Grange Cricket Club, the series will be an important step for both teams as they prepare for upcoming international fixtures, including Australia’s series against England.

Where to Watch Scotland vs Australia T20Is 2024 Live in India

The Scotland vs Australia T20I series in 2024 will not be broadcast on television in India. However, fans can watch all three matches live through the FanCode app and website. The series, taking place at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, begins with the first match on September 4, 2024, at 6:30 PM IST. For viewers in India, the only option to follow the action live is via FanCode’s streaming service.

Scotland vs Australia T20Is 2024 Schedule