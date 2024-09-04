How to Watch Australia vs Scotland T20I 2024 for Free

The Scotland vs Australia T20I series 2024 will see the two teams clash in a thrilling three-match series starting September 4, 2024. Hosted by Scotland at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, this series promises to be an exciting encounter as the teams prepare for future challenges.
Australia, currently ranked 2nd in the ICC T20I rankings, will be led by Mitchell Marsh. They enter this series as the favorites, having previously defeated Scotland by five wickets in their only T20I encounter at the recent World Cup. The Australian squad includes notable players like Tim David, Nathan Ellis, and Travis Head. Sean Abbott has been added to the squad as a replacement for the injured Spencer Johnson. Scotland, ranked 13th in the ICC T20I standings, is coming off a strong performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament. Under the captaincy of Richie Berrington, the Scots have included two new faces, Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson, in their squad. They are looking to make a mark in this series, which will be their first T20I assignment since the World Cup.
With all matches being held at the Grange Cricket Club, the series will be an important step for both teams as they prepare for upcoming international fixtures, including Australia’s series against England.
The Scotland vs Australia T20I series in 2024 will not be broadcast on television in India. However, fans can watch all three matches live through the FanCode app and website. The series, taking place at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, begins with the first match on September 4, 2024, at 6:30 PM IST. For viewers in India, the only option to follow the action live is via FanCode’s streaming service.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal.
When does the Scotland vs Australia T20I series 2024 start?
The series begins on September 4, 2024.
Where will the T20I matches be held?
All matches will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland.
How many matches are there in the series?
The series consists of three T20I matches.
What are the dates for each match in the series?
The matches are scheduled for September 4, September 6, and September 7, 2024.
How can I watch the Scotland vs Australia T20I series in India?
The matches will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
What is the current ICC T20I ranking of the two teams?
Australia is ranked 2nd, while Scotland is ranked 13th.
Who will captain the Scottish and Australian teams?
Richie Berrington will captain Scotland, and Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia.
Are there any new players in the Scotland squad for this series?
Yes, Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson are making their debut in the Scotland squad.