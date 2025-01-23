How to Watch India vs England Match for Free

The India vs England T20I series in 2025 is set to be a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans around the world. With both teams boasting powerful players and strong performances in international cricket, this series promises high-quality action. India, currently the top-ranked T20I team, will be looking to continue their dominance. On the other hand, England, with their formidable lineup, will be eager to challenge India and showcase their strength in this format.

The series will consist of five exciting T20 matches, and fans from all over the world are eagerly awaiting to see the two teams battle it out on the cricket field. This blog will help you understand how you can catch all the action of this exciting series, including options for free live streaming and viewing.

Where to Watch India vs England T20I Series Live in India

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch the live action of the India vs England T20I series through multiple platforms:

Television Broadcast : The matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, providing comprehensive coverage of the series.

Online Streaming : For those preferring to watch online, live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Please note that a subscription is required to access the live stream. Various subscription plans are available to suit different preferences.

Free Streaming with Ads: While the full live stream usually requires a subscription, certain platforms or apps might offer occasional free streaming with ads. Keep an eye out for these opportunities as they may allow you to watch some parts of the series for free.

India vs England T20I Series 2025 Schedule

Here’s the detailed schedule for the India vs England T20I series, so you won’t miss any of the action:

Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st T20I January 22, 2025 7:00 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2nd T20I January 25, 2025 7:00 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3rd T20I January 28, 2025 7:00 PM Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot 4th T20I January 31, 2025 7:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 5th T20I February 2, 2025 7:00 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs England T20I Series 2025 Squads

Here are the squads for both India and England for the 2025 T20I series:

India T20I Squad:

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

England T20I Squad:

Batters: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jamie Smith, Philip Salt

Bowlers: Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India vs England T20I 2025: What to Expect?

With both teams bringing their best players, the India vs England series promises to be full of excitement. India, ranked #1 in the ICC T20I rankings, will try to defend their top spot, while England, ranked #3, will look to dethrone them. The T20 format, known for its fast pace and high energy, will see some thrilling performances from both teams.

Expect explosive batting from Indian stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, who are in great form. Arshdeep Singh will lead India’s bowling attack, while Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy will provide support. On the England side, Jos Buttler, the dynamic captain, will look to lead by example, with Mark Wood and Adil Rashid bringing the heat with their fast bowling and spin.

This series will also provide an opportunity for young players from both teams to showcase their talent and gain valuable experience. The atmosphere at the stadiums will be electric, and the matches are expected to be close and competitive.

Conclusion

The India vs England T20I series in 2025 is one you cannot afford to miss. With the quality of players and the rivalry between the teams, it promises to be a captivating series for cricket fans. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, you have multiple options to catch all the action live. Make sure to mark your calendars for the match dates, as this series will feature some of the best cricketing moments and unforgettable performances from both sides.