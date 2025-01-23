Subscribe

How to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025 for Free

Hasid Khan
Ranji Trophy 2025

The Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class cricket tournament, is back in 2025, bringing together the best regional teams for a thrilling cricketing spectacle. With matches scheduled across various venues, fans are eager to witness the action live. If you're looking to watch the Ranji Trophy matches for free, here's how you can do it.

Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025 Live in India

Cricket enthusiasts in India have multiple options to catch the live action of the Ranji Trophy:

  • Television Broadcast: The matches will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the tournament.

  • Online Streaming: For online streaming, the JioCinema app and website offer free access to live matches. This means you can watch the games live on your mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs without any subscription fees.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: January 23-26 Schedule

  • Date: January 23, 2025

  • Group: Elite

  • Timing: 9:30 AM IST

Elite Group

Venue

Match

Timing

Group A

Nasik

Maharashtra vs Baroda

9:30 AM

Group A

Mumbai

Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir

9:30 AM

Group A

Shillong

Meghalaya vs Odisha

9:30 AM

Group A

Agartala

Tripura vs Services

9:30 AM

Group B

Ahmedabad

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand

9:30 AM

Group B

Hyderabad

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh

9:30 AM

Group B

Puducherry

Puducherry vs Andhra

9:30 AM

Group B

Jaipur

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha

9:30 AM

Group C

Bengaluru

Karnataka vs Punjab

9:30 AM

Group C

Kalyani

Bengal vs Haryana

9:30 AM

Group C

Patna

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh

9:30 AM

Group C

Thumba

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh

9:30 AM

Group D

Guwahati

Assam vs Railways

9:30 AM

Group D

Salem

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh

9:30 AM

Group D

Jamshedpur

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

9:30 AM

Group D

Rajkot

Saurashtra vs Delhi

9:30 AM

Conclusion

The Ranji Trophy 2025 offers an exciting opportunity to witness top-tier domestic cricket. With free live streaming options available on JioCinema and television broadcasts on Sports18, fans can enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned to the official channels for the latest updates and match schedules.

FAQ

Where can I watch the Ranji Trophy 2025 matches live?
You can watch the matches live on Sports18 Network on TV and stream them for free on the JioCinema app and website.
What is the timing for the matches?
The matches start at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss happening at 9:00 AM IST.
Are all Ranji Trophy matches available for free streaming?
Currently, only select matches are being streamed live on JioCinema.
Can I watch the Ranji Trophy matches outside India?
The availability of live streaming outside India may vary. It's advisable to check with local broadcasters or streaming platforms for access.