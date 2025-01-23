How to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025 for Free

The Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class cricket tournament, is back in 2025, bringing together the best regional teams for a thrilling cricketing spectacle. With matches scheduled across various venues, fans are eager to witness the action live. If you're looking to watch the Ranji Trophy matches for free, here's how you can do it.
Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025 Live in India
Cricket enthusiasts in India have multiple options to catch the live action of the Ranji Trophy:
-
Television Broadcast: The matches will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the tournament.
-
Online Streaming: For online streaming, the JioCinema app and website offer free access to live matches. This means you can watch the games live on your mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs without any subscription fees.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: January 23-26 Schedule
-
Date: January 23, 2025
-
Group: Elite
-
Timing: 9:30 AM IST
|
Elite Group
|
Venue
|
Match
|
Timing
|
Group A
|
Nasik
|
Maharashtra vs Baroda
|
9:30 AM
|
Group A
|
Mumbai
|
Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir
|
9:30 AM
|
Group A
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya vs Odisha
|
9:30 AM
|
Group A
|
Agartala
|
Tripura vs Services
|
9:30 AM
|
Group B
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat vs Uttarakhand
|
9:30 AM
|
Group B
|
Hyderabad
|
Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh
|
9:30 AM
|
Group B
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry vs Andhra
|
9:30 AM
|
Group B
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha
|
9:30 AM
|
Group C
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka vs Punjab
|
9:30 AM
|
Group C
|
Kalyani
|
Bengal vs Haryana
|
9:30 AM
|
Group C
|
Patna
|
Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh
|
9:30 AM
|
Group C
|
Thumba
|
Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh
|
9:30 AM
|
Group D
|
Guwahati
|
Assam vs Railways
|
9:30 AM
|
Group D
|
Salem
|
Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh
|
9:30 AM
|
Group D
|
Jamshedpur
|
Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh
|
9:30 AM
|
Group D
|
Rajkot
|
Saurashtra vs Delhi
|
9:30 AM
Conclusion
The Ranji Trophy 2025 offers an exciting opportunity to witness top-tier domestic cricket. With free live streaming options available on JioCinema and television broadcasts on Sports18, fans can enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned to the official channels for the latest updates and match schedules.