How to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025 for Free

The Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class cricket tournament, is back in 2025, bringing together the best regional teams for a thrilling cricketing spectacle. With matches scheduled across various venues, fans are eager to witness the action live. If you're looking to watch the Ranji Trophy matches for free, here's how you can do it.

Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2025 Live in India

Cricket enthusiasts in India have multiple options to catch the live action of the Ranji Trophy:

Television Broadcast: The matches will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the tournament.

Online Streaming: For online streaming, the JioCinema app and website offer free access to live matches. This means you can watch the games live on your mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs without any subscription fees.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: January 23-26 Schedule

Date : January 23, 2025

Group : Elite

Timing: 9:30 AM IST

Elite Group Venue Match Timing Group A Nasik Maharashtra vs Baroda 9:30 AM Group A Mumbai Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir 9:30 AM Group A Shillong Meghalaya vs Odisha 9:30 AM Group A Agartala Tripura vs Services 9:30 AM Group B Ahmedabad Gujarat vs Uttarakhand 9:30 AM Group B Hyderabad Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh 9:30 AM Group B Puducherry Puducherry vs Andhra 9:30 AM Group B Jaipur Rajasthan vs Vidarbha 9:30 AM Group C Bengaluru Karnataka vs Punjab 9:30 AM Group C Kalyani Bengal vs Haryana 9:30 AM Group C Patna Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh 9:30 AM Group C Thumba Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh 9:30 AM Group D Guwahati Assam vs Railways 9:30 AM Group D Salem Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh 9:30 AM Group D Jamshedpur Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh 9:30 AM Group D Rajkot Saurashtra vs Delhi 9:30 AM

Conclusion

The Ranji Trophy 2025 offers an exciting opportunity to witness top-tier domestic cricket. With free live streaming options available on JioCinema and television broadcasts on Sports18, fans can enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned to the official channels for the latest updates and match schedules.