WBBL Winners List 2015-2024

Since it started in 2015, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) has become one of the top women’s T20 cricket leagues in the world. Each year, the league features exciting matches and showcases some of the best cricketing talent.

In this blog, you'll find a complete list of WBBL winners from 2015 to 2024, including who won each season and who finished as the runner-up. We’ll also highlight key players from each season, such as the team captains, Man of the Match, and Player of the Series.

We’ve included a summary of how many titles each team has won, so you can see which teams have been the most successful. As the current 2023-24 season continues, we will update the list with the latest champion.

Women’s Big Bash League Winners & Runners List (2015 – Present)