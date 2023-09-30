WC 2023: Rain Delays India-England Warm-Up Match in Guwahati

As heavy rain lashed Guwahati city, the warm-up match between India and England to be held in the city's Barsapara stadium on Saturday afternoon got delayed.
According to sources, the warm-up match was scheduled to be played at 2 pm today, however, rain played spoilsport ahead of the match.
Earlier today, the cricket fans cheered for team India as they arrived at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, ahead of the warm-up match against England.
It may be mentioned that the Indian Cricket team arrived in Guwahati city last Thursday for the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.
Notably, Guwahati will host four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.
Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from hosting a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC announced the schedule for the tournament to be held in India back in the month of June.
According to ICC's schedule, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will see four warm-up matches starting from September 29 and going on till October 3.