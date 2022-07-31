Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Clinches Silver at CWG 2022

Bindyarani Devi bagged a silver medal with a combined lift of 202 kg in the Women's 55 kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Bindyarani successfully lifted 81 kg in her first snatch attempt in the women's 55 kg category. In her second attempt, she lifted 84 kg without breaking a sweat. In her final snatch category attempt, the weightlifter nailed the 86kg snatch.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Bindyarani lifted 110 kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt for 114 kg, she failed to lift it.

In her final attempt of category 116 kg, she lifted it with ease to claim the silver medal for India and fourth overall.

With this feat, Bindyarani scripted CWG record in clean and jerk round.

In 2021, Bindyarani won gold in clean and jerk at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships.

Earlier, in the day, Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal for India in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. She had a dominating run with an aggregate of 201kg which was her personal best and the CWG record at the same point.