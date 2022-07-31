Sports

Weightlifter Popy Hazarika Bows Out Of CWG 22

She will finish outside podium spots after her combined total came down to 183 kilograms.
Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika bowed out of CWG 22
Indian weighlifter Popy Hazarika has crashed out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham after she failed to lift 107 kilograms in her final attempt.

She will finish outside podium spots after her combined total came down to 183 kilograms.

Among her accolades are a silver medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2021. She also won the gold medal at the Singapore International in 2022.

Hazarika hails from Namti Salkathoni village in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

Earlier in the day, boxer Shiva Thapa ended his tournament in defeat to Scottish opponent Reese Lynch.

